Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
enrique ucl

Club World Cup betting tips: PSG big movers to win the competition

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Mon June 02, 2025 · 3h ago

Football betting tips: Club World Cup

8pts PSG to reach the quarter finals of the CWC at 11/10 (Betfair)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

After dominating the Champions League final by thumping Inter 5-0 and completing a historic treble, PSG have been a market mover in the outright betting for the Club World Cup.

Luis Enrique's side were available at 8/1 to win the revamped Club World Cup, which gets underway on the 15th June, before their triumph in Munich but have now been slashed in the market after a record-breaking performance.

Their five-goal victory over the Serie A giants was the biggest winning margin in European final history, and it saw bookies react to the potential for a remarkable quadruple.

psg ucl
PSG were crowned champions of Europe in Munich

Les Parisiens are now a general 5/1 joint-second favourites to win the competition having been fourth in the market before Saturday, moving ahead of Bayern Munich to sit alongside Manchester City.

Club World Cup winner odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Real Madrid - 4/1
  • Manchester City - 9/2
  • PSG - 11/2
  • Bayern Munich - 13/2
  • Chelsea - 10/1
  • Inter - 11/1
  • Atletico Madrid - 14/1
  • 25/1 bar

Odds correct at 1045 BST (02/06/25)

The value has now gone on Enrique's side in that market, but there appears to be a huge chunk of it on another pro-PSG bet for the summer tournament.

That comes in the TO REACH THE QUARTER FINAL market, where PSG are priced at 11/10.

The best team in Europe are in Group B alongside fellow European side Atletico Madrid, Brazilian's Botafogo and MLS side Seattle Sounders.

Atleti are far from the side that were so incredibly consistent in knockout competitions, showing defensive frailties away from their home base, while Botafogo's incredible 2024 double-winning season is well and truly in the rear-view mirror with manager and players having departed.

Seattle may also have home-field advantage but they just aren't at the level of the European sides.

PSG celebrate winning on penalties against Liverpool

PSG should get out of the group comfortably and the beauty of this bet is that we don't need them to win the group.

That's because the Club World Cup is in the same format as the World Cup, meaning the knockout paths are already known, so we know that Group B is paired with Group A for last 16 stage.

This means PSG will face one of Porto, Palmeiras, Al Ahly or Inter Miami - the latter seeing Lionel Messi face his former club.

Given what we've witnessed from the now-European champions this season, we should expect them to be heavy odds-on to advance against whoever they face in that round.

By siding with this angle, we don't need to risk the shortening price on them going the whole way and having to beat more of Europe's elite to collect.

This looks a cracking bet and should be backed accordingly. The same bet is as short as 1/2 in places, but 10/11 is available with bet365 and that still represents value in my book.

Odds correct at 1045 BST (02/06/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS