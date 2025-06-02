Club World Cup betting tips: PSG big movers to win the competition

Football betting tips: Club World Cup
8pts PSG to reach the quarter finals of the CWC at 11/10 (Betfair)
After dominating the Champions League final by thumping Inter 5-0 and completing a historic treble, PSG have been a market mover in the outright betting for the Club World Cup.
Luis Enrique's side were available at 8/1 to win the revamped Club World Cup, which gets underway on the 15th June, before their triumph in Munich but have now been slashed in the market after a record-breaking performance.
Their five-goal victory over the Serie A giants was the biggest winning margin in European final history, and it saw bookies react to the potential for a remarkable quadruple.
Les Parisiens are now a general 5/1 joint-second favourites to win the competition having been fourth in the market before Saturday, moving ahead of Bayern Munich to sit alongside Manchester City.
Club World Cup winner odds (via Sky Bet)
- Real Madrid - 4/1
- Manchester City - 9/2
- PSG - 11/2
- Bayern Munich - 13/2
- Chelsea - 10/1
- Inter - 11/1
- Atletico Madrid - 14/1
- 25/1 bar
Odds correct at 1045 BST (02/06/25)
The value has now gone on Enrique's side in that market, but there appears to be a huge chunk of it on another pro-PSG bet for the summer tournament.
That comes in the TO REACH THE QUARTER FINAL market, where PSG are priced at 11/10.
The best team in Europe are in Group B alongside fellow European side Atletico Madrid, Brazilian's Botafogo and MLS side Seattle Sounders.
Atleti are far from the side that were so incredibly consistent in knockout competitions, showing defensive frailties away from their home base, while Botafogo's incredible 2024 double-winning season is well and truly in the rear-view mirror with manager and players having departed.
Seattle may also have home-field advantage but they just aren't at the level of the European sides.
PSG should get out of the group comfortably and the beauty of this bet is that we don't need them to win the group.
That's because the Club World Cup is in the same format as the World Cup, meaning the knockout paths are already known, so we know that Group B is paired with Group A for last 16 stage.
This means PSG will face one of Porto, Palmeiras, Al Ahly or Inter Miami - the latter seeing Lionel Messi face his former club.
Given what we've witnessed from the now-European champions this season, we should expect them to be heavy odds-on to advance against whoever they face in that round.
By siding with this angle, we don't need to risk the shortening price on them going the whole way and having to beat more of Europe's elite to collect.
This looks a cracking bet and should be backed accordingly. The same bet is as short as 1/2 in places, but 10/11 is available with bet365 and that still represents value in my book.
Odds correct at 1045 BST (02/06/25)
