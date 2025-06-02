Club World Cup betting tips: PSG big movers to win the competition

Football betting tips: Club World Cup 8pts PSG to reach the quarter finals of the CWC at 11/10 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

After dominating the Champions League final by thumping Inter 5-0 and completing a historic treble, PSG have been a market mover in the outright betting for the Club World Cup. Luis Enrique's side were available at 8/1 to win the revamped Club World Cup, which gets underway on the 15th June, before their triumph in Munich but have now been slashed in the market after a record-breaking performance. Their five-goal victory over the Serie A giants was the biggest winning margin in European final history, and it saw bookies react to the potential for a remarkable quadruple.

PSG were crowned champions of Europe in Munich

Les Parisiens are now a general 5/1 joint-second favourites to win the competition having been fourth in the market before Saturday, moving ahead of Bayern Munich to sit alongside Manchester City.

Club World Cup winner odds (via Sky Bet) Real Madrid - 4/1

Manchester City - 9/2

PSG - 11/2

Bayern Munich - 13/2

Chelsea - 10/1

Inter - 11/1

Atletico Madrid - 14/1

25/1 bar Odds correct at 1045 BST (02/06/25)

The value has now gone on Enrique's side in that market, but there appears to be a huge chunk of it on another pro-PSG bet for the summer tournament. That comes in the TO REACH THE QUARTER FINAL market, where PSG are priced at 11/10. The best team in Europe are in Group B alongside fellow European side Atletico Madrid, Brazilian's Botafogo and MLS side Seattle Sounders. Atleti are far from the side that were so incredibly consistent in knockout competitions, showing defensive frailties away from their home base, while Botafogo's incredible 2024 double-winning season is well and truly in the rear-view mirror with manager and players having departed. Seattle may also have home-field advantage but they just aren't at the level of the European sides.