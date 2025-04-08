2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Odds, groups, schedule, dates, TV and kick-off times, all you need to know

What is the Club World Cup and how has it changed? The FIFA Club World Cup is an international men's association football competition organised by the sport's global governing body that pits the best teams from every continent against one another. Having been held every year since 2005, the new format is to be held every four years, taking place in the summer the year the World Cup. FIFA have rejigged the whole competition so instead of just seven participants and a straight knockout, where European and South American sides entered in the semi-finals, this format mirrors that of the World Cup.

32 teams will take part, with 12 of those being from Europe. Winners of the Champions League in the four years leading up to the Club World Cup all qualify, as do the other top ranked teams in UEFA's 4-year rankings. It's the same qualification format for teams across other continents too, with victory in the Copa Libertadores, Asian Champions League, African Champions League and CONCACAF Champions League clinching a place in the CWC. There is one 'host' team that is selected for every Club World Cup, and in 2025 that is Inter Miami. The 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four, and after a round robin, two sides from each group progress to the knockout stages.

When and where is the 2025 Club World Cup? The 2025 Club World Cup will be held in the USA, one of the host countries for the 2026 World Cup. Games will take place across 12 stadiums in 11 cities featuring Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando and East Rutherford. The tournament takes place from June 15th until July 13th, with the first game seeing 'host' team Inter Miami face Egyptian side Al Ahly in Miami.

When is the 2025 Club World Cup final? The final takes place on July 13th at MetLife Stadium in New York, kicking off at 8pm BST.

What is the prize money for the Club World Cup? The 2025 Club World Cup winners will take home a huge £97m from FIFA. A prize pot of £774m is to be shared between the 32 sides. £406m of that will be shared according to sporting and commercial criteria, and the rest distributed based on sporting performance.

How many teams take part and what is the format? 32 teams have qualified for the tournament, split by confederation: Asia (AFC) = four teams

Africa (CAF) = four teams

North America (CONCACAF) = 4 teams

South America (CONMEBOL) = 6 teams

Oceania (OFC) = 1 team

Europe (UEFA) = 12 teams

Host = 1 team However, at the time of writing only 31 teams have been confirmed after Mexican side Club Leon were removed from the Club World Cup after failing to meet criteria on multi-club ownership, with both they and CF Pachuca owned by the same corporation. Their replacement is yet to be announced, though Leon were set to be in the same group as Chelsea, so the Blues will have to wait a little longer to see who their final opponent will be.

Which Premier Leeague clubs have qualified? The aforementioned Chelsea qualified thanks to their Champions League win in 20/21, and they join reigning Club World Cup champions Manchester City as the only two English sides to participate.

Who qualified and what are the groups? Group A: Palmeiras (Brz), Porto (Por), Al Ahly (Egy), Inter Miami (USA)

Palmeiras (Brz), Porto (Por), Al Ahly (Egy), Inter Miami (USA) Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (Fra), Atletico Madrid (Esp), Botafogo (Brz), Seattle Sounders (USA)

Paris Saint-Germain (Fra), Atletico Madrid (Esp), Botafogo (Brz), Seattle Sounders (USA) Group C: Bayern Munich (Ger), Benfica (Por), Boca Juniors (Arg), Auckland City (Nzl)

Bayern Munich (Ger), Benfica (Por), Boca Juniors (Arg), Auckland City (Nzl) Group D: Flamengo (Brz), Chelsea (Eng), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tun), TBC - Club Leon removed from competition, replacement TBC

Flamengo (Brz), Chelsea (Eng), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tun), TBC - Group E: River Plate (Arg), Inter Milan (Ita), CF Monterrey (Mex), Urawa Red Diamonds (Jpn)

River Plate (Arg), Inter Milan (Ita), CF Monterrey (Mex), Urawa Red Diamonds (Jpn) Group F: Fluminense (Brz), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), Ulsan HD (Kor), Mamelodi Sundowns (Rsa)

Fluminense (Brz), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), Ulsan HD (Kor), Mamelodi Sundowns (Rsa) Group G: Manchester City (Eng), Juventus (Ita), Wydad AC (Mor), Al Ain (UAE)

Manchester City (Eng), Juventus (Ita), Wydad AC (Mor), Al Ain (UAE) Group H: Real Madrid (Esp), FC Salzburg (Aut), Al Hilal (Rsa), CF Pachuca (Mex)

Who are the favourites to win 2025 Club World Cup? Record winners of the Champions League, Real Madrid, are the early favourites to win the first revamped version of Club World Cup. Reigning CWC champions Manchester City follow ahead of Bayern Munich, before a big drop to Chelsea, Inter, PSG and Atletico Madrid. The first non-European side in the betting is Brazilian side Palmeiras, while the first non-European and non-South American side is Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal. Hosts Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, are 33/1.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup winner odds (Paddy Power) Real Madrid - 7/2

Manchester City - 9/2

Bayern Munich - 11/2

Chelsea - 9/1

Inter, PSG - 11/1

Atletico Madrid - 14/1

Dortmund, Palmeiras, Juventus - 22/1

Botafogo - 25/1

Al-Hilal, Benfica, Porto, Flamengo - 28/1

Inter Miami - 33/1

When does the 2025 Club World Cup start? The opening match will be staged in Munich on June 14 between Germany and Scotland. We have outlined the full tournament schedule - with every fixture, including the kick-off time and location - below. All kick-off times are BST. Group Stage Sunday June 15

Group A: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami (Miami, 01:00)

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City (Cincinnati, 17:00)

Group B: PSG vs Atletico Madrid (Los Angeles, 20:00)

Group A: Palmeiras vs Porto (New York New Jersey, (23:00) Monday June 16

Group B: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders (Seattle, 03:00)

Group D: Chelsea vs TBC (Atlanta, 20;00)

Group C: Boca Juniors vs Benfica (Miami, 23:00) Tuesday June 17

Group D: Flamengo vs Esperance de Tunis (Philadelphia, 02:00)

Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund (New York New Jersey, 17:00)

Group E: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds (Seattle, 20:00)

Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns (Orlando, 23:00) Wednesday June 18

Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan (Los Angeles, 02:00)

Group G: Man City vs Wydad AC (Philadelphia, 17:00)

Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal (Miami, 20:00)

Group H: CF Pachuca vs FC Salzburg (Cincinnati, 23:00) Thursday June 19

Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus (Washington, D.C, 02:00)

Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly (New York New Jersey, 17:00)

Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto (Atlanta, 20:00)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid (Seattle, 20:00)

Group B: PSG vs Botafogo (Los Angeles, 23:00) Friday June 20

Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City (Orlando, 17:00)

Group D: Flamengo vs Chelsea (Philadelphia, 19:00)

Group D: TBC vs Esperance de Tunis (Nashville, 22:00) Saturday June 21

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors (Miami, 02:00)

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bosurissa Dortmund (Cincinnati, 17:00)

Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds (Seattle, 17:00)

Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD (New York New Jersey, 23:00)

Group E: River Plate vs Monterrey (Los Angeles, 23:00) Sunday, 22 June

Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC (Philadelphia, 17:00)

Group H: Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca (Charlotte, 20:00)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal (Washington, D.C, 23:00) Monday, 23 June

Group G: Man City vs Al Ain (Atlanta, 02:00)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs PSG (Seattle, 17:00)

Group B: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo (Los Angeles, 17:00) Tuesday, 24 June

Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras (Miami, 02:00)

Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly (New York New Jersey, 02:00)

Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors (Nashville, 19:00)

Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich (Charlotte, 20:00) Wednesday, 25 June

Group D: TBC vs Flamengo (Orlando, 02:00)

Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea (Philadelphia, 02:00)

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD (Cincinnati, 20:00)

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense (Miami, 20:00)

Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate (Seattle, 23:00)

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey (Los Angeles, 23:00) Thursday, 26 June

Group G: Juventus vs Man City (Orlando, 20:00)

Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain (Washington, D.C, 20:00)

Group H: Al Hilal vs CF Pachuca (Nashville, 01:00) Friday, 27 June

Group H: FC Salzberg vs Real Madrid (Philadelphia, 02:00) Knockout stage - round of 16 Saturday, 28 June

Match 49: Group A winners vs Group B runners-up -(Philadelphia, 17:00)

Match 50: Group C winners vs Group D runners-up (Charlotte, 21:00) Sunday, 29 June

Match 51: Group B winners vs Group A runners-up (Atlanta, 17:00)

Match 52: Group D winners vs Group C runners-up (Miami, 21:00) Monday, 30 June

Match 53: Group E winners vs Group F runners-up (Charlotte, 20:00) Tuesday, 1 July

Match 54: Group G winners vs Group H runners-up (Orlando, 02:00)

Match 55: Group H winners vs Group G runners-up (Miami, 20:00) Wednesday, 2 July

Match 56: Group F winners vs Group E runners-up (Atlanta, 02:00) Quarter-final fixtures Friday, 4 July

Match 57: Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 (Orlando, 20:00) Saturday, 5 July

Match 58: Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 (Philadelphia, 02:00)

Match 59: Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 (Atlanta, 17:00)

Match 60: Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 (New York New Jersey, 21:00) Semi-final fixtures Tuesday, 8 July

Match 61: Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 (New York New Jersey, 20:00) Wednesday, 9 July

Match 62: Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 (New York New Jersey, 20:00) FIFA Club World Cup Final Sunday, 13 July

Match 63: Winner match 61 vs Winner match 62 (New York New Jersey, 20:00)