Meet the team

Football journalist
A rejection of smart phones could ultimately be his undoing, and having barely survived trips to London and the Euros in Germany in 2024 armed with paper maps printed by his mum, Jimmy has at least relented enough to purchase an iPad - his giant phone alternative.
A keen fisherman and Twitter addict, he is building quite the reputation as an enigmatic football tipster, much of which has been built on famously being the only man to back Saudi Arabia to beat eventual winners Argentina (with a keeper card thrown in for good measure) at the 2022 World Cup.
Tipping record
2024/25: -33.02pts (ROI: -5%)
2023/24: -97.36pts (ROI -17%)
2022/23: +56.48ps (ROI +10%)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.