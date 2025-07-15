Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Tips Tables News Transfer Centre Fantasy Football Vidiprinter Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Tips Tables News Transfer Centre Fantasy Football Vidiprinter Latest Odds
Meet the team Jimmy

Meet the Team | Sporting Life Football & This Week's Acca: Jimmy The Punt

By Sporting Life
Football
Tue July 15, 2025 · 2h ago

Football journalist

A rejection of smart phones could ultimately be his undoing, and having barely survived trips to London and the Euros in Germany in 2024 armed with paper maps printed by his mum, Jimmy has at least relented enough to purchase an iPad - his giant phone alternative.

A keen fisherman and Twitter addict, he is building quite the reputation as an enigmatic football tipster, much of which has been built on famously being the only man to back Saudi Arabia to beat eventual winners Argentina (with a keeper card thrown in for good measure) at the 2022 World Cup.

Tipping record
2024/25: -33.02pts (ROI: -5%)
2023/24: -97.36pts (ROI -17%)
2022/23: +56.48ps (ROI +10%)

Jimmy's recent articles...

More from Sporting Life

Meet the team

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS