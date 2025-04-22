Sky Bet Championship relegation odds: Who will drop down to League One?

The Championship's automatic promotion race may be done and dusted but at the foot of the table, eight teams still have a chance of sliding into League One. Seven points separates basement boys Plymouth to Stoke in 17th, while it's four from the Potters to Luton who currently occupy the final relegation spot. There are two games remaining - just six points left to play for - and it is still all up in their air as to who is actually dropping down to England's third tier. On Easter Monday, every team in the bottom six picked up results and with some huge fixtures still to come, further twists and turns feel all-but-certain. So what does the bottom of the division look like? The run in, relegation odds and a 40/1 punt all discussed below.

Championship relegation | to stay up odds (via Sky Bet) Plymouth: N/A | 10/1

N/A | 10/1 Cardiff: 1/16 | 7/1

1/16 | 7/1 Luton: 8/13 | 6/5

8/13 | 6/5 Derby: 13/8 | 4/9

13/8 | 4/9 Hull: 7/1 | 1/16

7/1 | 1/16 Oxford: 12/1 | 1/66

12/1 | 1/66 Preston: 22/1 | 1/100

22/1 | 1/100 Stoke: 66/1 | 1/500

Who's got a chance? Gary Rowett has shown his managerial pedigree at OXFORD. The U’s were one point clear of the drop when he came in, having only won four of their first 20 games. Rowett’s appointment was followed by a 4-0 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road, although he opted to watch on from the stands before officially taking charge. His side then strung together a nine-game unbeaten run in the league (W5 D4) to move away from the dotted line. Oxford’s fixtures and results Oxford are currently three clear of the relegation zone in 19th with Sunderland, who are guaranteed fourth spot, and Swansea to play.

Oxford's early form under Gary Rowett may save them

STOKE sit two places and a point above Oxford. Unlike them, Mark Robins' impact at the Potters wasn’t immediate but a haul of 14 points from the last 24 on offer looks enough for safety. Stoke are four points clear of the drop in 17th with Sheffield United, who are condemned to finish in third, and Derby to play. A win from either guarantees survival but two points should be enough due to their superior goal difference over the current bottom three (-15). Stoke’s fixtures and results DERBY are another side who have benefited from a change in the dugout.

Derby beat West Brom on Easter Monday

Since John Eustace’s appointment on February 13, the Rams' record reads W5 D2 L5. Derby’s fixtures and results They are out of the relegation zone on goal difference (-9) and that tally is as good as an extra point at this stage. They are 14 goals better off than Luton and Cardiff (-23) and 28 better than Plymouth (-37). Derby play HULL on Saturday, the side a place and two points above them. When Ruben Selles took charge at the start of December, the Tigers were as close to safety as they were the foot of the table - two points off each. Hull’s fixtures and results Following their last-gasp winner over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough at the start of the month, they could only manage one point from their next three games but got back on track on Easter Monday, coming from behind to beat Preston thanks to a brace of Joe Gelhardt penalties. LUTON occupy the final spot in that drop zone but a significantly worse goal difference than those above could be problematic (-23).

5 WINS IN 10 GAMES🤯



Matt Bloomfield celebrates with the Luton fans after securing a MASSIVE three points against play-off hopefuls Bristol City! pic.twitter.com/7oIEorgsgC — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 21, 2025

Matt Bloomfield took the reins in mid-January, inheriting a side which had lost four on the spin. He then went nine without a win which culminated in defeat to rivals Watford - an outcome condemning Luton to the bottom of the league. They looked destined for back-to-back relegations but the defeat at Vicarage Road proved to be the turning point. In the ten games since, Luton have won half (W5 D3 L2) to give themselves a fighting chance of survival. Luton’s fixtures and results The Hatters host Coventry in the early kick-off on Saturday, a fixture that will have ramifications at both ends of the division. Frank Lampard's Coventry City (as we feel obliged to call them) currently sit in sixth spot, three points ahead of Middlesbrough and Millwall with a worse goal difference than the former.

A season which saw victory over Liverpool could also deliver relegation

PLYMOUTH will be one of the sides watching the lunch-time kick off with a keen interest. If Coventry win, victory for the Pilgrims over Preston in the afternoon would move them level on points with Luton. Miron Muslic’s side beat the Sky Blues on Monday and have taken 23 points across the 19 games he's overseen (that ranks them 13th in the league in that period). Plymouth’s fixtures and results But while they do feature in this section, Argyle still need a minor miracle to survive - hardly 'vulnerable' but rather very, very, very likely at this stage. They’re three points from safety with the worst goal difference in the league and welcome title-hopefuls Leeds on final day.

Who is the most vulnerable? Opta’s 'supercomputer' suggests the current bottom three are the most likely to go down. Who’d have thought that with two games left, eh? As just outlined though, six of the bottom eight are making a real fist of survival and this is why this data must be taken, to some extent, with a pinch of salt.

CARDIFF are one of the eight sides at the bottom of the division currently struggling. Cardiff’s fixtures and results They decided to roll the dice ahead of Monday’s draw with Oxford by replacing Omer Riza with rookie manager Aaron Ramsey. Heading into that game, Cardiff were five without a win, failing to score in three of those and looked to be heading down with a whimper. On Monday, their performance was encouraging and the draw a very harsh result. Oxford generated 0.07 xG and scored from range with their only shot on target.

Aaron Ramsey will be looking to keep Cardiff in the division

At 7/1 to stay up with Sky Bet, it might be too little too late for Cardiff. This leaves PRESTON, who are dropping like a stone. Paul Heckingbottom's side have only won one of their last 11 since beating Burnley in the FA Cup. They are winless in their last seven, losing five over that period. What is staggering is that North End have only lost 15 times this season, the seventh-fewest amount of defeats in the Championship. The issue is they have drawn 19 games, which is, unsurprisingly, the most.

There is every chance Heckingbottom’s side's safety won't be confirmed before their trip to play-off chasing Bristol City on the final day. Preston’s fixtures and results Preston host Plymouth on Saturday afternoon but before that, Luton welcome Coventry in the early kick-off. Anything other than a Coventry win puts it down to the last game for Preston. If the Hatters beat Coventry, they will move level on points with Preston ramping up the pressure on PNE before a ball is kicked at Deepdale.

Paul Heckingbottom's side could be dragged into the bottom three

Oxford, Derby and Hull are between Preston and the relegation zone but with Derby going to Hull this weekend things could get really tight ahead of the final match. That said, the fact remains Preston are three points above the drop zone with a significantly better goal difference than the current bottom three. Therefore, four points from their two remaining games guarantees survival but given their struggles killing teams off this term, alongside their poor recent form, North End will be looking over their shoulder. It is why at 40/1, backing them TO BE RELEGATED is worth a punt. Onto Saturday then, where all eyes are on Kenilworth Road in the early kick-off.