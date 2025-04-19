Aaron Ramsey in charge after Cardiff sack Omer Riza with three games left

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has been placed in temporary charge of Sky Bet Championship strugglers Cardiff after they sacked manager Omer Riza with just three games left.

A 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Saturday left the Bluebirds second from bottom and a point from safety ahead of a home meeting with fellow relegation battlers Oxford on Easter Monday. Riza had appeared to be feeling the strain in recent weeks, describing some Cardiff fans as "clueless" in the build-up to their trip to Bramall Lane before reacting bizarrely to a simple question after losing the match.