Aaron Ramsey in charge after Cardiff sack Omer Riza with three games left

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has been placed in temporary charge of Sky Bet Championship strugglers Cardiff after they sacked manager Omer Riza with just three games left.
A 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Saturday left the Bluebirds second from bottom and a point from safety ahead of a home meeting with fellow relegation battlers Oxford on Easter Monday.
Riza had appeared to be feeling the strain in recent weeks, describing some Cardiff fans as "clueless" in the build-up to their trip to Bramall Lane before reacting bizarrely to a simple question after losing the match.
As for 34-year-old Ramsey, who was recently ruled out for the season after surgery, he has no coaching experience.
Former international team-mate and current Wales Under-19s manager Chris Gunter and current Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls "will join him in the technical area" according to a club statement, with goalkeeping coach Gavin Ward, and youth coaches Matt Bloxham and Tom Hutton completing the staff.
After Monday's game Cardiff, who have won once in nine games, host West Brom and travel to Norwich as they look to avoid a relegation that would see them play in the third tier for the first since 2002.
