Burnley and Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League

Burnley and Leeds were both promoted to the Premier League following victories on Easter Monday.

The situation couldn't have been clearer for the two clubs with wins for each giving them eight-point leads over Sheffield United in third with six to play for. Daniel Farke's side played their part with a 6-0 thrashing of Stoke, meaning anything other than a Blades win away at Burnley in the late kick-off would see both Leeds and Burnley promoted.

And a top-flight return moved even closer when Josh Brownhill netted just before the half hour mark when he followed up on a save from Michael Cooper. Tom Cannon - a January signing for a reported £10million - netted his first goal for the club with a fine bit of close-range skill to draw the Blades level, only for Brownhill to restore Burnley's lead from the penalty spot after a clumsy challenge from Anel Ahmedhodzic shortly after. The Blades pushed for an equaliser but failed to truly test the Burnley goal, sparking jubilant scenes as the pitch was invaded by supporters on the full-time whistle.

Leeds top the Sky Bet Championship table on goal difference with the sides battling it out for the title over the final two gameweeks. The Whites' +60 in the GD column is unlikely to be caught by Burnley's +46, meaning it'll be down to whichever of the two sides gains the most points. The advantage is with Leeds and two wins would see them hit 100 points with the trophy. If at first you don't succeed... Defeat in the 23/24 play-off final denied Leeds an immediate return to the Premier League in Farke's first season at the helm. The consequences of the loss at Wembley were significant. Archie Gray completed a big-money move to Tottenham in June while Georginio Rutter's release clause was activated by Brighton with the season already under way.

Archie Gray left Leeds for Spurs in the summer

Wout Weghorst actually made two appearances for Burnley this season

Maxime Estève joined to form a part of a defensive unit which conceded just 15 goals in 44 games, while Jaidon Anthony's loan spell from Bournemouth has proved to be a success. Goalkeeper James Trafford has kept 28 clean sheets in 42 outings and it's that defensive record which has played a key role in guiding them back to the top-flight.