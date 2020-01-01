COMPETITIONS

Sky Bet League One

#TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Rotherham United28155850282250
2Wycombe Wanderers2814863632450
3Ipswich Town28139640251548
4Peterborough United29137952361646
5Sunderland27129637241345
6Coventry City261112336261045
7Portsmouth26128639291044
8Oxford United26118743261741
9Doncaster Rovers26118739251441
10Burton Albion2711883733441
11Fleetwood Town2610973932739
12Gillingham2891273327639
13Bristol Rovers2710893136-538
14Lincoln City29114143636037
15Blackpool2681083331234
16Shrewsbury Town2681082430-634
17Accrington Stanley2879123742-530
18Rochdale2885153347-1429
19AFC Wimbledon2777133340-728
20MK Dons2884162940-1128
21Tranmere Rovers2657142846-1822
22Southend United2727183069-3913
23Bolton Wanderers2548132055-358
24Bury0000000-12

Key

Positions: Promotion 1,2. Play-offs 3,4,5,6. Relegation 21,22,23,24.