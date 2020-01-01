COMPETITIONS
Sky Bet League One
|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Rotherham United
|28
|15
|5
|8
|50
|28
|22
|50
|2
|Wycombe Wanderers
|28
|14
|8
|6
|36
|32
|4
|50
|3
|Ipswich Town
|28
|13
|9
|6
|40
|25
|15
|48
|4
|Peterborough United
|29
|13
|7
|9
|52
|36
|16
|46
|5
|Sunderland
|27
|12
|9
|6
|37
|24
|13
|45
|6
|Coventry City
|26
|11
|12
|3
|36
|26
|10
|45
|7
|Portsmouth
|26
|12
|8
|6
|39
|29
|10
|44
|8
|Oxford United
|26
|11
|8
|7
|43
|26
|17
|41
|9
|Doncaster Rovers
|26
|11
|8
|7
|39
|25
|14
|41
|10
|Burton Albion
|27
|11
|8
|8
|37
|33
|4
|41
|11
|Fleetwood Town
|26
|10
|9
|7
|39
|32
|7
|39
|12
|Gillingham
|28
|9
|12
|7
|33
|27
|6
|39
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|27
|10
|8
|9
|31
|36
|-5
|38
|14
|Lincoln City
|29
|11
|4
|14
|36
|36
|0
|37
|15
|Blackpool
|26
|8
|10
|8
|33
|31
|2
|34
|16
|Shrewsbury Town
|26
|8
|10
|8
|24
|30
|-6
|34
|17
|Accrington Stanley
|28
|7
|9
|12
|37
|42
|-5
|30
|18
|Rochdale
|28
|8
|5
|15
|33
|47
|-14
|29
|19
|AFC Wimbledon
|27
|7
|7
|13
|33
|40
|-7
|28
|20
|MK Dons
|28
|8
|4
|16
|29
|40
|-11
|28
|21
|Tranmere Rovers
|26
|5
|7
|14
|28
|46
|-18
|22
|22
|Southend United
|27
|2
|7
|18
|30
|69
|-39
|13
|23
|Bolton Wanderers
|25
|4
|8
|13
|20
|55
|-35
|8
|24
|Bury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-12
Key
Positions: Promotion 1,2. Play-offs 3,4,5,6. Relegation 21,22,23,24.