COMPETITIONS

Scottish League Two

#TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cove Rangers21171357253252
2Edinburgh City21152441241747
3Cowdenbeath2011272923635
4Elgin City227783527828
5Annan Athletic2283113145-1427
6Stirling Albion217592421326
7Queen's Park217592932-326
8Albion Rovers195592838-1020
9Stenhousemuir2255122643-1720
10Brechin City2143142749-2215

Key

Positions: Promotion 1. Play-offs 2,3,4. Relegation play-off 10.