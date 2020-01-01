COMPETITIONS
Scottish Premiership
|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Celtic
|23
|20
|1
|2
|64
|14
|50
|61
|2
|Rangers
|22
|18
|2
|2
|57
|13
|44
|56
|3
|Motherwell
|23
|13
|2
|8
|34
|27
|7
|41
|4
|Aberdeen
|23
|10
|7
|6
|30
|27
|3
|37
|5
|Livingston
|23
|8
|7
|8
|35
|31
|4
|31
|6
|Hibernian
|23
|7
|8
|8
|31
|37
|-6
|29
|7
|Kilmarnock
|23
|6
|5
|12
|19
|29
|-10
|23
|8
|St. Johnstone
|22
|5
|8
|9
|18
|39
|-21
|23
|9
|Ross County
|23
|5
|7
|11
|22
|47
|-25
|22
|10
|St. Mirren
|23
|5
|5
|13
|17
|30
|-13
|20
|11
|Hamilton Academical
|23
|4
|6
|13
|23
|40
|-17
|18
|12
|Heart of Midlothian
|23
|3
|8
|12
|20
|36
|-16
|17
Key
Positions: Champions League 1. Europa League 2,3. Top half split 1,2,3,4,5,6. Bottom half split 7,8,9,10,11,12. Relegation play-off 11. Relegation 12.