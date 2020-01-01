COMPETITIONS

Scottish Premiership

#TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic23201264145061
2Rangers22182257134456
3Motherwell2313283427741
4Aberdeen2310763027337
5Livingston238783531431
6Hibernian237883137-629
7Kilmarnock2365121929-1023
8St. Johnstone225891839-2123
9Ross County2357112247-2522
10St. Mirren2355131730-1320
11Hamilton Academical2346132340-1718
12Heart of Midlothian2338122036-1617

Key

Positions: Champions League 1. Europa League 2,3. Top half split 1,2,3,4,5,6. Bottom half split 7,8,9,10,11,12. Relegation play-off 11. Relegation 12.