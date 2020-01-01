COMPETITIONS
Swiss Super League
|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Young Boys
|19
|12
|5
|2
|41
|24
|17
|41
|2
|St. Gallen
|19
|12
|2
|5
|45
|26
|19
|38
|3
|Basel
|19
|11
|3
|5
|41
|19
|22
|36
|4
|Servette
|19
|8
|6
|5
|30
|19
|11
|30
|5
|Zürich
|19
|9
|3
|7
|25
|35
|-10
|30
|6
|Lugano
|19
|5
|6
|8
|19
|22
|-3
|21
|7
|Luzern
|19
|6
|3
|10
|20
|29
|-9
|21
|8
|Sion
|19
|6
|3
|10
|26
|37
|-11
|21
|9
|Neuchâtel Xamax
|19
|2
|8
|9
|21
|34
|-13
|14
|10
|Thun
|19
|3
|3
|13
|18
|41
|-23
|12
Key
Positions: Champions League 1,2. Europa League 3,4. Relegation 10.