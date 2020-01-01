COMPETITIONS

Scottish Championship

#TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Dundee United22172349173253
2Inverness Caledonian Thistle2111282923635
3Ayr United22111103431334
4Dundee218582630-429
5Dunfermline Athletic2284103330328
6Arbroath2284102025-528
7Morton2182112940-1126
8Queen of the South207492224-225
9Partick Thistle2374123042-1225
10Alloa Athletic2266102636-1024

Key

Positions: Promotion 1. Play-offs 2,3,4. Relegation play-off 9. Relegation 10.