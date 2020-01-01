COMPETITIONS
Scottish Championship
|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Dundee United
|22
|17
|2
|3
|49
|17
|32
|53
|2
|Inverness Caledonian Thistle
|21
|11
|2
|8
|29
|23
|6
|35
|3
|Ayr United
|22
|11
|1
|10
|34
|31
|3
|34
|4
|Dundee
|21
|8
|5
|8
|26
|30
|-4
|29
|5
|Dunfermline Athletic
|22
|8
|4
|10
|33
|30
|3
|28
|6
|Arbroath
|22
|8
|4
|10
|20
|25
|-5
|28
|7
|Morton
|21
|8
|2
|11
|29
|40
|-11
|26
|8
|Queen of the South
|20
|7
|4
|9
|22
|24
|-2
|25
|9
|Partick Thistle
|23
|7
|4
|12
|30
|42
|-12
|25
|10
|Alloa Athletic
|22
|6
|6
|10
|26
|36
|-10
|24
Key
Positions: Promotion 1. Play-offs 2,3,4. Relegation play-off 9. Relegation 10.