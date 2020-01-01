COMPETITIONS
Dutch Eredivisie
|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Ajax
|20
|15
|2
|3
|61
|19
|42
|47
|2
|AZ
|21
|15
|2
|4
|44
|15
|29
|47
|3
|Feyenoord
|20
|10
|7
|3
|38
|30
|8
|37
|4
|Willem II
|20
|11
|4
|5
|30
|23
|7
|37
|5
|PSV
|20
|10
|6
|4
|44
|25
|19
|36
|6
|Vitesse
|20
|10
|4
|6
|36
|26
|10
|34
|7
|FC Utrecht
|20
|10
|3
|7
|40
|28
|12
|33
|8
|FC Groningen
|20
|8
|5
|7
|23
|19
|4
|29
|9
|sc Heerenveen
|20
|7
|7
|6
|31
|27
|4
|28
|10
|Heracles Almelo
|20
|7
|5
|8
|33
|30
|3
|26
|11
|Sparta Rotterdam
|20
|6
|6
|8
|29
|33
|-4
|24
|12
|FC Emmen
|20
|6
|4
|10
|22
|35
|-13
|22
|13
|FC Twente
|20
|5
|6
|9
|27
|38
|-11
|21
|14
|Fortuna Sittard
|20
|5
|5
|10
|25
|46
|-21
|20
|15
|VVV-Venlo
|20
|6
|1
|13
|20
|46
|-26
|19
|16
|PEC Zwolle
|20
|5
|3
|12
|28
|45
|-17
|18
|17
|ADO Den Haag
|20
|4
|4
|12
|21
|41
|-20
|16
|18
|RKC Waalwijk
|21
|3
|2
|16
|23
|49
|-26
|11
Key
Positions: Champions League 1,2. Europa League 3. Europa League qualification play-offs 4,5,6,7. Relegation play-off 16,17. Relegation 18.