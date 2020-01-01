COMPETITIONS

Dutch Eredivisie

#TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Ajax20152361194247
2AZ21152444152947
3Feyenoord2010733830837
4Willem II2011453023737
5PSV20106444251936
6Vitesse20104636261034
7FC Utrecht20103740281233
8FC Groningen208572319429
9sc Heerenveen207763127428
10Heracles Almelo207583330326
11Sparta Rotterdam206682933-424
12FC Emmen2064102235-1322
13FC Twente205692738-1121
14Fortuna Sittard2055102546-2120
15VVV-Venlo2061132046-2619
16PEC Zwolle2053122845-1718
17ADO Den Haag2044122141-2016
18RKC Waalwijk2132162349-2611

Key

Positions: Champions League 1,2. Europa League 3. Europa League qualification play-offs 4,5,6,7. Relegation play-off 16,17. Relegation 18.