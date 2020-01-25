ABC Guide

Jockey Name
Trainer Name
Today's rides
Lucy Alexander
N W Alexander
L P Aspell
O Sherwood
David Bass
B Pauling
Aled Beech
D Thompson
Thomas Bellamy
C E Longsdon
Nico de Boinville
B Pauling
James Bowen
R Walford
S Bowen
P Bowen
C Brace
Laura Morgan
Andrew Breslin
A C Whillans
Henry Brooke
Miss Amy Murphy
Gavin Peter Brouder
J Nash
J J Burke
T R George
G F Carroll
G P Cromwell
A P Cawley
Micky Hammond
Ross Chapman
C Grant
Stefano Cherchi
M Botti
Alison Clarke
P Winks
R P Cleary
T Cleary
R Coakley
Leanne Breen
H Cobden
P F Nicholls
B M Coen
M A Cahill
R C Colgan
John Feane
Joe Colliver
Micky Hammond
D C Costello
R Craggs
Patrick Cowley
M Keighley
Mark Crehan
T J FitzGerald
N M Crosse
J J Lambe
S M Crosse
J P O'Brien
D Crosse
C N Kellett
Hector Crouch
G L Moore
D N Curran
John Feane
Ned Curtis
K C Bailey
B A Curtis
J G Given
J M Davies
Henry Oliver
R D Day
M Todhunter
Phil Dennis
J S Goldie
Charlie Deutsch
Miss V Williams
Rex Dingle
Miss J Du Plessis
P K Donovan
Miss Amy Murphy
Thomas Dowson
M Walford
James J Doyle
Denis Hogan
Hollie Doyle
A W Carroll
R T Dunne
N P Mulholland
M Dwyer
Miss Brown
T Eaves
M Mullineaux
Lewis Edmunds
Miss Amy Murphy
Toby Eley
D Thompson
Jane Elliott
Tom Dascombe
David England
Oliver Greenall
Jonathan England
Sam England
M A Enright
Mrs D Foster
J Fanning
M Johnston
D Fentiman
T D Easterby
Bryony Frost
J D Frost
Billy Garritty
H Hogarth
C Gethings
Stuart Edmunds
Jamie Gormley
J S Goldie
S A Gray
F Watson
Fergus Gregory
Alexandra Dunn
Jamie Hamilton
H Hogarth
Miss B Hampson
Archie Watson
P Hanagan
J D Bethell
Thore Hammer Hansen
S Dow
Cam Hardie
Mrs Stella Barclay
P A Harnett
A Slattery
R Havlin
M J Attwater
Adrian Heskin
P F Nicholls
C P Hoban
A McGuinness
D E Hogan
D M Simcock
Rob Hornby
J G Portman
Sean Houlihan
Mrs S Gardner
B S Hughes
D McCain Jnr
D A Jacob
D McCain Jnr
S H James
Grant Tuer
Ben Jones
N J Hawke
Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
Jonjo O'Neill
Darragh Keenan
J Ryan
S B Kelly
J P Murtagh
L P Keniry
P R Chamings
W T Kennedy
M F Harris
R Kingscote
J G Portman
J Kington
Liam Bailey
A Kirby
D O'Meara
Theodore Ladd
M Appleby
W J Lee
D Marnane
G Lee
B Smart
K J Leonard
G Keane
W M Lordan
Peter Fahey
Bruce Lynn
I Jardine
Mr Aidan Macdonald
Micky Hammond
T P Madden
D English
Gabriele Malune
Frank Bishop
Finley Marsh
L Carter
C D Maxwell
T G McCourt
D A McCormack
Padraig Roche
N G McCullagh
K F O'Donnell
P J McDonald
T D Barron
D P McDonogh
J P O'Brien
C J McGovern
Anthony McCann
J McGrath
J W Mullins
Barry McHugh
R A Fahey
R P McLernon
B Haslam
Danny McMenamin
J J Davies
Jack Mitchell
B R Johnson
S M Mooney
A McGuinness
J E Moore
P Bowen
Ryan M. Moore
J R Best
Luca Morgan
B Pauling
L Morris
S Dow
Nathan Moscrop
Rebecca Menzies
Paula Muir
Roger Fell
A Mullen
S G West
P Mulrennan
B Haslam
Lorcan Murtagh
D McCain Jnr
Daniel Muscutt
M D I Usher
M G Nolan
Robert Stephens
D Nolan
A D Brown
David Noonan
Miss J Du Plessis
F Norton
M Johnston
Mr Thomas M O'Brien
Tom Lacey
T J O'Brien
Robert Stephens
D W O'Connor
G Donnelly
M P O'Connor
H De Bromhead
C G O'Dwyer
E P Harty
Erika Parkinson
M Appleby
Laura Pearson
P D Evans
A C Persse
Leanne Breen
T J Phelan
D G Bridgwater
Rhona Pindar
W Storey
R M Power
C L Tizzard
David Probert
A King
Jack Quinlan
Miss Amy Murphy
Sean Quinlan
C Grant
Alistair Rawlinson
M Appleby
Harry Reed
Tristan Davidson
Conor Ring
Evan Williams
Ben Robinson
B Ellison
Callum Rodriguez
Rebecca Bastiman
George Rooke
Roger Fell
Harry Russell
I Jardine
Siobhan Rutledge
J C McConnell
G M Ryan
P J F Murphy
Ben Sanderson
A C Whillans
Nick Scholfield
J W Mullins
T Scudamore
D Pipe
Harrison Shaw
D Thompson
G Sheehan
W Greatrex
D E Sheehy
S Lynam
Callum Shepherd
N P Littmoden
J P Shinnick
Mrs L Fowler
Harry Skelton
D Skelton
Emma Smith-Chaston
Paula Smith
J P Sullivan
J G Given
Harry Teal
A Ralph
C J Todd
C T Pogson
Jack Tudor
Mrs D A Hamer
Sam Twiston-Davies
Sam Thomas
Adam Wedge
Evan Williams
T E Whelan
John Feane
R P Whelan
Richard O'Brien
Isabel Williams
Evan Williams
Chester Williams
Nick Williams
Joe Williamson
Justin Landy
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
