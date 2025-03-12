Eight take on history horse Galopin Des Champs in Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Golden Miller (five), Cottage Rake (three), Arkle (three) and Best Mate (three) are the only horses in 96 years to have won more than two renewals of the race and Galopin Des Champs arrives at Prestbury Park on Friday on a Gold Cup hat-trick.

He is the only runner from the all-conquering Willie Mullins yard with Joseph O'Brien's King George winner Banbridge heading the opposition.

Leading owner JP McManus is represented by Emmet Mullins' Corbetts Cross and the Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin who was supplemented on Sunday and is the choice of Mark Walsh. Jack Kennedy rides Corbetts Cross.

Gentlemansgame and Monty's Star complete the Irish challenge with three British-trained horses; Ahoy Senor, Royale Pagaille and The Real Whacker completing the field.