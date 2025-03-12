Eight take on history horse Galopin Des Champs in Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs will face eight rivals as he bids to join an elite band of horses who have won three Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cups.
Golden Miller (five), Cottage Rake (three), Arkle (three) and Best Mate (three) are the only horses in 96 years to have won more than two renewals of the race and Galopin Des Champs arrives at Prestbury Park on Friday on a Gold Cup hat-trick.
He is the only runner from the all-conquering Willie Mullins yard with Joseph O'Brien's King George winner Banbridge heading the opposition.
Leading owner JP McManus is represented by Emmet Mullins' Corbetts Cross and the Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin who was supplemented on Sunday and is the choice of Mark Walsh. Jack Kennedy rides Corbetts Cross.
Gentlemansgame and Monty's Star complete the Irish challenge with three British-trained horses; Ahoy Senor, Royale Pagaille and The Real Whacker completing the field.
In the JCB Triumph Hurdle East India Dock will have to beat a big field of 17 if he's to justify favouritism with Nicky Henderson's Lulamba amongst the opposition.
There's a big field for the Albert Bartlett as well with 20 going to post including the well-fancied The Big Westerner, Jet Blue and Wingmen.
Big fields all the way in the handicaps as you'd expect, with the big talking horse Kopeck De Mee confirmed for the Martin Pipe.
Cheltenham Racecards
- 13:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)
- 14:00 William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)
- 14:40 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Registered As The Liberthine Mares' Chase) (Grade 2)
- 15:20 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (Registered As The Spa Novices' Hurdle)
- 16:00 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)
- 16:40 St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase
- 17:20 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle
