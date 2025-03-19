Lewis Tomlinson looks back on Cheltenham Festival including more Ultima success for Lucinda Russell

I enjoyed Cheltenham last week.

There’ll be more nuanced takes than mine, but I was on the track on Tuesday and had a nice day out. I thought the course felt busy enough to create some kind of atmosphere without being as overcrowded as to border on uncomfortable as it has done in previous years and barring the Lossiemouth switcheroo and the endless false starts, not too much else to gripe about from a racing perspective. Certainly, the new-look National Hunt Chase and amended Golden Miller brought life back to races that looked on the ropes… we didn’t have to wait too long to celebrate a Northern winner, either. Of course though, even when down in the Cotswolds, my main job is to keep an eye on goings on back local; Paul Nicholls’ two-pronged assault at Sedgefield was successful on Tuesday. Danny McMenamin rode a double at Hexham on Thursday, including aboard Nicky Richards’ promising maiden hurdle winner Baratablet, before scoring again aboard Burrows Hall as the Smith & Parkinson-trained gelding completed a hat-trick at Donny on Friday. The post-Cheltenham lull never lasts as long as I think it will. There were two-year-olds running in Ireland on Sunday. And it’s the Lincoln next week. Bloody hell.

WHAT’S HAPPENED? I’ve never really been too keen on Cheltenham being billed as 'The Olympics of Jump Racing', but I can’t quite remember a Festival where jumping has played such a big part in the championship races. Majborough, Constitution Hill, State Man, Ballyburn, Jonbon – all beaten by the obstacles as much as by their opposition. The fall I was left cursing more than any other though was that of Guard Your Dreams, who tumbled directly into the path of our long-term Cheltenham project WHISTLE STOP TOUR at the very first fence in the Ultima. Derek Fox lost an iron; the horse lost his place and I lost the only ante-post money I’d put down for the week. Fortunately, though, there’s always another plan with Lucinda. MYRETOWN is a horse we’ve liked in this column all season, but I didn’t think he had much chance of making the cut for the Ultima from a mark of 127 and if I’m deadly honest, my initial feeling after seeing his name right towards the bottom of the weights post-declaration was utter dread. I knew there was a real possibility that I’d been on the wrong plot all season and went to snag a bit of the 20/1 available on Sunday evening, primarily out of fear rather than confidence. I won’t lose sleep over backing a loser but leaving a winner hanging stings for a while and an unbacked Myretown landing the Ultima would’ve almost certainly ruined my week. Of course, on the day, Myretown gave his backers – of which there were many, gambled into 13/2 favouritism by the off – not a moment of concern, producing an exhibition of jumping from the front. There are fewer better sights in the sport than watching a steeplechaser bowl around Cheltenham, pinging fence after fence after fence, and you’d wager that we’re still some way from seeing the apex of Myretown’s potential. Our mate DERRYHASSEN PADDY also acquitted himself with plenty of credit when third in the Albert Bartlett, beaten by only two well-fancied runners from top Irish yards. A near 3-week turnaround until the Sefton might be too much of an ask given how much he evidently put into reaching the podium at Cheltenham, but there can’t be many better prospects for long-distance novice chases next season on either side of the Irish Sea.