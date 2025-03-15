Four handicappers to follow from the Cheltenham Festival

East India Express (William Hill Handicap Hurdle, Aintree, April 4)

The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle saw Kopek de Mee – a French recruit who was all the rage in the betting – produce a rather subdued performance, but another well supported runner, EAST INDIA EXPRESS, shaped as though still in top form.

He arrived in pursuit of a hat-trick and, though he could only finish seventh, he travelled well before seemingly finding the stiff uphill finish, at a track which tests stamina – there are only two hurdles in the last six furlongs – a little too much.

It is worth noting that he has an excellent record on flat, speed-favouring tracks (he’s three from three at Kempton) and he looks very interesting with Aintree in mind.

There is a premier handicap over two and a half miles at the Grand National meeting which looks tailormade for him and he will look an attractive proposition if connections decide to go there from a mark which is clearly still a workable one.

Myretown (Scottish Grand National, Ayr, April 12)

One of the most striking performances in the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival came from the Lucinda Russell-trained MYRETOWN in the Ultima Handicap Chase on the first day.

He was one of the biggest gambles of the week and landed support in some style, making a mockery of the handicapper’s decision to raise him just 4lb for his Kelso success, coping extremely well with the biggest field he’s encountered in the most demanding race of his career to date.

Myretown’s jumping was exemplary barring a less-than-fluent leap five from home and the manner in which he bounded clear on the run-in marks him out as another exciting prospect for a yard who won the same race in 2022 and 2023 with Grand National winner Corach Rambler.

He is certainly in the same mould as his stablemate and the big one at Aintree next season will perhaps be on his agenda next season, but in the short term, he looks an ideal type for the Scottish Grand National at Ayr next month. Myretown should have no problem with a marathon trip and his front running, bold jumping style will lend itself well to a track like Ayr.