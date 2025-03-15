Four handicappers to follow from the Cheltenham Festival

Andrew Asquith has highlighted four horses from the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival who are worth following next time.
East India Express (William Hill Handicap Hurdle, Aintree, April 4)
The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle saw Kopek de Mee – a French recruit who was all the rage in the betting – produce a rather subdued performance, but another well supported runner, EAST INDIA EXPRESS, shaped as though still in top form.
He arrived in pursuit of a hat-trick and, though he could only finish seventh, he travelled well before seemingly finding the stiff uphill finish, at a track which tests stamina – there are only two hurdles in the last six furlongs – a little too much.
It is worth noting that he has an excellent record on flat, speed-favouring tracks (he’s three from three at Kempton) and he looks very interesting with Aintree in mind.
There is a premier handicap over two and a half miles at the Grand National meeting which looks tailormade for him and he will look an attractive proposition if connections decide to go there from a mark which is clearly still a workable one.
Myretown (Scottish Grand National, Ayr, April 12)
One of the most striking performances in the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival came from the Lucinda Russell-trained MYRETOWN in the Ultima Handicap Chase on the first day.
He was one of the biggest gambles of the week and landed support in some style, making a mockery of the handicapper’s decision to raise him just 4lb for his Kelso success, coping extremely well with the biggest field he’s encountered in the most demanding race of his career to date.
Myretown’s jumping was exemplary barring a less-than-fluent leap five from home and the manner in which he bounded clear on the run-in marks him out as another exciting prospect for a yard who won the same race in 2022 and 2023 with Grand National winner Corach Rambler.
He is certainly in the same mould as his stablemate and the big one at Aintree next season will perhaps be on his agenda next season, but in the short term, he looks an ideal type for the Scottish Grand National at Ayr next month. Myretown should have no problem with a marathon trip and his front running, bold jumping style will lend itself well to a track like Ayr.
Vanillier (Grand National, Aintree, April 5)
It was the first running of the Cross Country as a handicap and VANILLIER did incredibly well to finish as close as he did given he almost stopped to a halt early in the race when his rider almost took the wrong course.
He has been rejuvenated by the fitting of blinkers on his last two starts, scoring by 18 lengths at Punchestown last month and going through his race at Cheltenham like a horse still in top form.
You could argue he would have given his stablemate Stumptown something to think about had his early mishap not happened, left poorly placed but getting back into contention before losing his position later in the race as well.
Vanillier was still only sixth when not fluent at the second-last, but he rallied well from the final flight, making up plenty of ground on the run-in to finish never nearer than at the finish.
He finished runner-up in the Grand National from this mark in 2023 and, likely to be heading back to Aintree again next month, he will be a contender in this sort of form if getting a run.
Karl des Tourelles (SBK Listed Handicap Hurdle, Punchestown, May 3)
It was another typically competitive renewal of the Pertemps Final where Nicky Henderson had a one-two with Doddiethegreat beating his well-fancied stablemate Jeriko du Reponet.
One horse who very much caught the eye, however, was KARL DES TOURELLES for Philip Fenton, who was having his first runner at the Cheltenham Festival since 2014.
He remains with just his debut win to his name, where he caused a 100/1 shock, but he was relatively highly tried afterwards, and he has shaped very well in a couple of handicaps this season.
Karl des Tourelles qualified for the Pertemps at Punchestown in November, not helped by being shuffled back before jumping three out, but staying on well in the closing stages to be beaten just half a length by a next-time-out winner (who ran creditably in the Stayers’ Hurdle) on what was his first start at three miles.
He warmed up for Cheltenham in a minor event over shorter and again caught the eye with how well he travelled in the Pertemps, looking threatening coming down the hill and looking to have every chance entering the home straight.
Karl des Tourelles didn’t appear to stay up the hill, though, weakening on the run-in and losing a few places. To say that was just his second start in a handicap, it was a very encouraging display, leaving the impression he’s up to winning a valuable event. There is a listed handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival which may come under consideration given how he shaped at that track in November.
