Highlights of the 2026 sporting calendar June-December: World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Rugby League World Cup

With the World Cup, Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games among the highlights, 2026 promises to be another thrilling year in sport.

Nick Metcalfe is relishing the prospect of the next 12 months and looks ahead to a number of special events to come in this festive feature. Here is part two and if you missed it, you can click here for part one. World Cup June 11-July 19 The undisputed biggest deal in sport in the next 12 months, and probably by a long way. This may sound a bit silly when you consider we're talking about the most significant event in the world's favourite sport, but I'm not convinced everyone is aware of quite how mammoth the 2026 World Cup is going to be. For starters, the geography is startling, with matches being played across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Then there's the number of teams, up from 32 to 48. We'll have four games a day for a fortnight, a whole extra round and a tournament that lasts five-and-a-half weeks. It will take over everything. England go into these jamborees with genuine live chances these days, not just misplaced hope. Their recent tournament record is very good, including reaching the last two Euros finals. Mind you, whether Thomas Tuchel's players are really up to the travails of this extended event after such a long season – with concerns over extreme heat in some cities – remains to be seen. Scotland face Brazil in their group, a story we've seen plenty of times before, as Steve Clarke's men aim to make history and qualify for the knockout stages. As for the winners? Plenty of the usual suspects are lining up, among them defending champions Argentina, 2018 winners France, European champions Spain and arguably the most romantic football nation of them all, five-time winners Brazil.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup

Wimbledon June 29-July 12 New balls please. Men's Grand Slam tennis has turned into the Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner show lately. Don't be at all surprised if they're the last men standing again on Centre Court on July 12. Sinner got the better of Alcaraz in the 2025 final at the All England Club, three weeks after Alcaraz won an epic French Open final between the pair. The rivals then met in September's US Open final, with Alcaraz coming out on top. Britain's Jack Draper will hope to be fully fit and firing for SW19, after the disappointment of his second-round exit last summer. On the women's side, things are far less predictable. Amazingly, there have been nine different champions in a row. Mind you, there is one call I can make with confidence. We'll see a closer final than we did in the 2025 showpiece, when Iga Swiatek remarkably beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0. Tour de France July 4-26 The Tour de France has a habit of not starting in France these days and the 2026 edition of this epic three-week spectacular could hardly have a grander setting for its opening – the beautiful city of Barcelona. The number one question surely has to be, who on earth can stop Tadej Pogacar? The Slovenian is now a four-time Tour winner, and will be going for three in a row. Some seriously good judges now believe Pogacar is on the way to being the greatest cyclist of all time. Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is himself an outstanding competitor – twice a Tour winner and runner-up in 2025. But truthfully, it never really looked likely that Pogacar would be denied last July and Vingegaard will be desperate to put up a stronger challenge this time round. British Grand Prix July 5 Huge crowds will once again be at Silverstone, as the 11th race of 24 in a long Formula One season takes place in deepest Northamptonshire. Home fans will have a world champion in their midst to cheer on, with Lando Norris dramatically fending off a late charge from Max Verstappen to claim the 2025 title. Norris, who was victorious at the British Grand Prix last summer, is likely to face stiff competition again from his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and four-time world champion Verstappen. Meanwhile, how will Lewis Hamilton – winner of the British Grand Prix a record nine times – be faring come July, 2026? Hamilton's place in F1 history is well and truly assured, with seven world titles in the books, but the Ferrari driver has regularly cut a frustrated figure over recent months. Open Championship July 16-19 Birkdale is widely considered to be one of the greatest courses in the UK. When it last staged the Open Championship in 2017 it produced a glorious finish, when a magical closing stretch from Jordan Spieth was enough to see off the challenge of Matt Kuchar. I followed Spieth round that day and it's an indelible memory. Another American, Scottie Scheffler, will be defending the title after his superlative victory at Royal Portrush last summer. There's no prizes for guessing who would give the locals on Merseyside the most popular victory. Southport man Tommy Fleetwood used to sneak onto the course to play as a boy. He certainly merits a major victory in his career – if it happens here, you might see the word 'fairytale' used a world record number of times.

Scottie Scheffler with the Claret Jug