Bournemouth vs Fulham tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

0.5pt Fulham to win and both teams to score at 5/1 (bet365)

It feels like Bournemouth have run out of gas.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup quarter-finals and they’ve tailed off in the Premier League.

The Cherries limped into the final international break with three defeats and a draw domestically and are winless since.

The Cup clash with Manchester City feels like their season in a nutshell. Strong start, took the lead, then the oppositions dominance showed.

On Monday they host European hopefuls Fulham, a side who might just be coming to the boil.

The Cottagers are notoriously sluggish after international breaks, proven in their poor 3-0 showing against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, but gave Arsenal a tough game at the Emirates and beat champions-elect Liverpool in their last outing.

At the prices available, I know where my money is going on Monday…