Bournemouth vs Fulham tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Premier League
0.5pt Fulham to win and both teams to score at 5/1 (bet365)
BuildABet @ 15/2
- Fulham to win
- Both teams to score
- Rodrigo Muniz to score anytime
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Premier League
Home 23/20 | Draw 12/5 | Away 11/5
It feels like Bournemouth have run out of gas.
They were knocked out of the FA Cup quarter-finals and they’ve tailed off in the Premier League.
The Cherries limped into the final international break with three defeats and a draw domestically and are winless since.
The Cup clash with Manchester City feels like their season in a nutshell. Strong start, took the lead, then the oppositions dominance showed.
On Monday they host European hopefuls Fulham, a side who might just be coming to the boil.
The Cottagers are notoriously sluggish after international breaks, proven in their poor 3-0 showing against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, but gave Arsenal a tough game at the Emirates and beat champions-elect Liverpool in their last outing.
At the prices available, I know where my money is going on Monday…
What are the best bets?
FULHAM's record against fellow top half teams is impressive (W7 D3 L4) and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has clicked in 13 of those games, so naturally combining both bets appeals here.
The Cherries' winless run stretches back six games, in which time they have played Wolves, Tottenham, Brentford, Ipswich and West Ham.
At a glance, the Cherries look unfortunate having won the xG battle in four of those fixtures but dig a little deeper and they weren't that unlucky.
A ‘big chance’ is defined as a shot with an xG value 0.30 or over and across those six games, Bournemouth have only had eight attempts falling into that category, scoring seven, and conceded seven 'big chances' and nine actual goals.
Getting against the hosts in what promises to be a goal-laden clash appeals.
Team news
Odds correct at 1015 BST (11/04/25)
