English football promotion and relegation tracker: Who is up and who is down?

Much like Christmas fills us with childlike delight, the Easter period provides top entertainment for football fans.

It's a pivotal point in the Sky Bet EFL campaign. Teams play on Good Friday and then again on Easter Monday. A campaign's worth of work could be completely undone in the space of 72 hours. Thrilling for the neutral; terrifying for followers of those with something to play for. The title can slip through your fingers, previously assured safety can collapse into vulnerability. Months of following through the depths of winter defined by a few days in the moderate sun.

The great thing with the current season is that very little is decided. Only one team from a possible seven have guaranteed themselves automatic promotion. No side has the official red 'R' next to their name, outside of the Premier League anyway. But, of course, we can tell in some cases what is going to happen. Teams who need nine points from a possible 12 to survive aren't suddenly going to transform into a prime Brazilian outfit just because they need to. So what has happened and what's the current state of play? We outline all across the top divisions.

Sky Bet Championship Champions: TBC

TBC Promoted: TBC

TBC Guaranteed top six: Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland

Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland Relegated: TBC There's no need for a Premier League section in this as, frankly, we know the three teams coming down. Southampton are confirmed to be back in the second tier next season after a pitiful top-flight campaign, with 'Ivan Juric' likely to become a forgotten pub quiz answer that'll annoy you in a few years' time. The Saints became the 'earliest' team relegated and now face a battle to better the points tally set by the infamous Derby side of 2007/08 - that's how bad we're talking here. Joining them any day now are Leicester, who are 17 points from safety, and Ipswich, currently 14 points away. That'll mark the second season in a row where the three promoted sides have gone straight back down.

Leeds are currently top of the league

Leeds a̶r̶e̶ ̶f̶a̶l̶l̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶a̶p̶a̶r̶t̶ ̶a̶g̶a̶i̶n̶ have seen a goalkeeper change getting them back on track - Karl Darlow with the call-up in place of the shaky Illan Meslier which has seemingly stabilised them at a vital point. The Whites top the charts with four to go and a favourable fixture list that sees them face just one side currently in the top half. Burnley may well be a dull watch but it's an effective strategy when you look at the table. Scott 'Scotty' Parker's clean sheet warriors currently in the top two and comfortable.

Another angle of Chris Wilder's clash with the Plymouth players after full-time 👀 pic.twitter.com/hmai6RfMEx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 12, 2025

The duo find themselves in the driving seat for automatic promotion thanks to a collapse from Sheffield United. The Blades have lost their last three games to put themselves in a very difficult position. Chris Wilder's side also travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Easter Monday in a game which could bring an end to the top two race. Wilder's antics in defeat to Plymouth suggests that heads may well have gone.

Sunderland are guaranteed a spot in the top six and they will feature in the play-offs given the 12-point gap between themselves and second. Bristol City have a two-game swing in their favour over West Brom and Middlesbrough with four points the difference in their top six position. Coventry can leapfrog the Robins with a win over Hull on Monday night though. Looking further down the table and Plymouth's surprise victory over Sheffield United keeps them alive - they're now three points adrift of safety.

Just six points separates Cardiff in 22nd - the final relegation spot - and Oxford in 17th. The maximum amount of points Cardiff can achieve is 54 which means Blackburn and Watford are 'safe' although the duo would never consider themselves vulnerable for the drop anyway given their position in the top half. Luton are currently three points adrift which is effectively four given a significantly worse goal difference than Derby, who are 21st.

Sky Bet League One Champions: Birmingham

Birmingham Promoted: Birmingham

Birmingham Guaranteed top six: Birmingham, Wrexham, Wycombe

Birmingham, Wrexham, Wycombe Relegated: TBC Big-money Birmingham and their billion-pound squad* secured both promotion and then the title with six games remaining - the latter coming without even playing.

Krystian Bielik leads the Birmingham celebrations

The Blues booked their return to the Championship after beating Peterborough and their involvement in the Vertu Trophy final saw them out of league action on Saturday. Wrexham's draw with Wigan wrapped up top spot but Posh successfully enacted revenge at Wembley to deny Birmingham a double - bad news for the latest documentary we never needed in the first place.

Wrexham still sit in second but Wycombe have narrowed the gap to just a point with 12 left to play for. The Chairboys also hold a better goal difference (+30 to +27). Stockport need one more point to effectively wrap up their top six spot given the goal difference situation but they're not out of the automatic promotion picture entirely as they sit five points back from second. They also play Wycombe on the final game of the season in a contest which may well have significant consequences on the final standings. Charlton are almost certain to be involved in the play-offs given their ten-point advantage over Leyton Orient in seventh, meaning only one spot is realistically up for grabs - that is currently occupied by Reading.

Shrewsbury are effectively relegated - bringing an end to their ten-year stay in League One. They need to win all their games, hope Burton and Bristol Rovers are beaten in all of theirs, while also overturning a 19-goal swing on the Brewers. Burton's goal difference is what keeps them out of the drop zone - that final spot is occupied by Bristol Rovers. Cambridge and Crawley are also staring relegation in the face. The table may show six points but the goal difference makes it seven. So it's down to two teams in the battle to avoid the drop but confidence will be with Burton. They sit tenth in the form charts across the last ten - Rovers are 22nd.

Sky Bet League Two Champions: TBC

TBC Promoted: TBC

TBC Guaranteed top seven: TBC

TBC Relegated: TBC There's no doubt in the fact that Sky Bet League Two is the best of the lot when it comes to unpredictability. Nobody has booked their spot in the top seven, officially anyway, while the two relegation spots are still to be decided. Although, as you'd expect, we have some idea of the way it's going to go. Port Vale top the charts after 42 games with a five-point advantage over Doncaster in fourth - although Rovers do have a game in hand.

Walsall's collapse is an all-timer. Should they not even finish in the top three it should go down in history for all the wrong reasons. The Saddlers were 15 points clear of fourth after beating MK Dons on January 18. Now, in mid-April, they are third after winning just two of their last 17. It's unclear who is finishing where at this stage. Wimbledon are four points clear of seventh and yet only three adrift of third. Notts County will also have some small hopes of a top three finish as they sit four points away.

Grimsby currently occupy a play-off spot despite a negative goal difference

Grimsby would certainly be a 'party crasher' as they sit seventh. David Artell's side are on a -1 goal difference, significantly worse than everyone else around them, which makes any potential promotion one you could enjoy. Colchester are their main threat as they sit a point behind the Mariners. Salford are tenth but winning their game in hand moves them to within two points of the play-offs.

At the other end, both relegation spots are up for grabs - although nobody will be rushing to get them - yet we know who are likely to be heading down to the National League. Carlisle are six points off safety with 12 left to play for and a goal difference which is ten worse than Accrington in 22nd. Morecambe also effectively need to find eight more points given their own GD situation. Replacing one of those two should be Barnet who are six points clear at the top of the National League table.