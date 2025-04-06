Southampton become the 'earliest' side ever relegated from the Premier League

Southampton have become the 'earliest' side ever relegated from the Premier League following Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Ivan Juric's side have dropped out of the top-flight after 31 games, beating the previous record of Gameweek 32 held by Huddersfield in 2018/19 and the infamous Derby outfit of 2007/08. Brennan Johnson's strike just 13 minutes in sent Spurs on their way to victory before he added a second moments prior to the half-time break. Lucas Bergvall also saw one ruled out for offside, and while Mateus Fernandes halved the deficit with his 90th minute effort, Mathys Tel's late penalty crushed any hopes of a point to avoid the unwanted record.

Today’s result confirms our place in the Championship next season. pic.twitter.com/Dt3NqqkoIt — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 6, 2025

It's been a disastrous campaign following promotion via the play-offs last season. Russell Martin guided the Saints back to the Premier League but was dismissed in mid-December following a 5-0 thrashing by Spurs. At that stage, the club had five points on their tally after 16 games. They'd only won once, that coming against Everton at the beginning of November. The arrival of Juric just before Christmas failed to deliver a desired upturn in form and results. Taking charge of his first game on Boxing Day, Southampton have managed just one win and one draw in 14 league outings.

Ivan Juric failed to keep Southampton in the league

That other victory arrived at fellow promoted side Ipswich, who also look very likely to return to the Sky Bet Championship following Saturday's loss to Wolves. Kieren McKenna's side are now 12 points adrift of safety despite occupying the final spot in the bottom three. Leicester remain 15 points behind 17th but have a game in-hand over those around them. What's the current lowest Premier League points tally? That Derby side of 2007/08 currently own the unwanted record of the lowest single season points total in Premier League history with just 11. Could Southampton get the lowest ever points tally? Yes. For that to happen, they'd have to lose all seven of their remaining fixtures. If they were to draw one of those final games, they'd take joint-ownership of the record with the Rams while two points would be enough to avoid the history books again.