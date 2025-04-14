Newcastle vs Crystal Palace tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Daniel Munoz 1+ total shot at 17/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Daniel Munoz 1+ shot on target at 3/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Remarkably, Newcastle sit fourth in the league standings heading into this game, their game in hand moved due to the Carabao Cup final. Even more remarkably is the fact that they can move third with a win, and put them five points above sixth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League football.

Four wins on the spin either side of the Carabao Cup success has seen the Magpies vault into prime position, and with a near fully-fit squad, it would be surprising to see them fall short. Crystal Palace are their usual position of 12th after last weekend's defeat against Manchester City, and unfortunately for them the league is playing second fiddle to their upcoming FA Cup semi-final. That's not to say the Eagles have taken their foot off the gas, with the loss at the Etihad their first in eight, so we should expect them to look to bounce back here in a bid to stay sharp ahead of their Wembley showdown.

What are the best bets? At first Newcastle did appeal after their excellent display against Manchester United, but then I remembered that they beat Manchester United. Granted other results have been impressive too, and I firmly believe they are a top four team - have done all season - but I've been banging the drum, hard, for Crystal Palace of late.

The Eagles have been the third best team in the league over the last 16 games according to underlying data, and I don't want to take them on here, especially after their display in the reverse. That game saw Oliver Glasner's side limit Newcastle to just one shot and none on target equating to 0.04 xG. The Magpies were full-strength too. So, we turn to the prop markets where DANIEL MUNOZ is available at 17/20 to take 1+ SHOT and that looks excellent value. CLICK HERE to bet on Newcastle vs Palace with Sky Bet The Colombian is one of Palace's most dangerous attacking players and has fired a shot in 19 of his 30 league starts this season, making the near-even money price look massive.

Indeed other bookmakers agree, going as short as 4/7 generally. Munoz is averaging 1.04 shots and 0.52 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90 this term, so at 3/1, we'll also back him to have 1+ of the latter too. CLICK HERE to bet on Newcastle vs Palace with Sky Bet This bet has landed in 11 of his 30 starts so again looks a big price in a game where Palace will cause problems for their hosts. Both bets landed in the reverse too, with Munoz bagging the equaliser.

Team news With no fresh injuries, Newcastle should be unchanged here from their win over Manchester United. The only possible change would be a reintroduction of Anthony Gordon, who has been nursed back from injury, though the form of both Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes likely means Gordon will again be limited to a substitute appearance.

It will likely be the same for Palace, who have no fresh injury concerns heading north. They do welcome back Marc Guehi and Eddie Nketiah from suspension, with the former expected to come straight back in at cente-back.