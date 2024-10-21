Max McNeill: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

BUTCH (Olly Murphy)

We’ve hopefully got a good, strong team of novice chasers this season, starting with Butch. The plan for him is to go to Carlisle at the end of the month and then hopefully to Cheltenham. The distance at Carlisle might be a little bit short for him but it’s a good opener, a nice place to start, and he’s a horse we think a lot of. He’s made to be a chaser, as the old saying goes!

INTHEWATERSIDE (Paul Nicholls)

He’s another novice chaser and he had a decent season over hurdles, winning a couple. He just treats the hurdles with disrespect as he’s such a big horse, a well-put-together horse. Again, he’s made for a fence and he’ll be ready in a week or two. His first outing might even be over hurdles just to settle him down a bit before he goes over fences.

THREE CARD BRAG (Gordon Elliott)

He only ran twice last winter, we didn’t have a clear run with him at all, but he was third in the Grade 1 at Punchestown at the end of April (replay below). He finished second in his others starts last December and he just wasn’t right the first time he ran. I’m very excited about him this time as a second-season chaser and, right now, he could end up being a Grand National horse.