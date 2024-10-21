Nick Scholfield: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

In the first instalment from our new series, jockey Nick Scholfield highlights a handful of horses he reckons it could pay to follow this jumps season.
MONBEG GENIUS (Jonjo & A J O’Neill)
"He’s recently been acquired by Martin Tedham who has been a great supporter of mine for many years now. He’s a staying chaser rated 145 and was third to Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023. If he could reproduce something like that then he can win something nice this year, maybe a National-type race."
PRAIRIE WOLF (Sue Smith)
"He had a good season last year and was 3-6 in his novice chase campaign including wins at Haydock, Doncaster, and Catterick. He seemed to improve all last year and will probably stay a decent trip in time. He had a comeback run over hurdles at Wetherby which is probably best ignored as the two miles was too sharp for him and he’ll go back chasing further down the line. Hopefully he can build on last year's promising campaign."
REGAL BLUE (Jonjo & A J O’Neill)
"He’s another who had a good novice chasing season last year. He won at Haydock and Uttoxeter (replay below) and he really loves soft conditions. He should be a nice staying chaser through the winter when the mud is flying. He’s coming in looking stronger again and seems to have summered very well."
STRICTLYADANCER (Christian Williams)
"He’s a 10-year-old now and hasn’t won for a while but the handicapper had his measure for a year or so and I feel he’s just dropping back down to a mark he can be competitive off. There could be a nice race or two in him now following a pleasing comeback run at Chepstow the other week. He stays really well and he seems to be coming into form, I’m sure he won’t let you down if following him."
RULER LEGEND (Jonjo & A J O’Neill)
"He’s another owned by Mr Tedham and he has some fair Flat form - he’ll probably reappear on the Flat some time soon as a bit of a prep race for his return to hurdling. He didn’t quite put it all together last winter but he did win a race at Huntingdon. He could be nicely handicapped and a fun horse to follow at the right level as he should be capable of better than what he’s shown over jumps so far."
