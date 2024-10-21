Nick Scholfield: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

MONBEG GENIUS (Jonjo & A J O’Neill)

"He’s recently been acquired by Martin Tedham who has been a great supporter of mine for many years now. He’s a staying chaser rated 145 and was third to Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023. If he could reproduce something like that then he can win something nice this year, maybe a National-type race."

PRAIRIE WOLF (Sue Smith)

"He had a good season last year and was 3-6 in his novice chase campaign including wins at Haydock, Doncaster, and Catterick. He seemed to improve all last year and will probably stay a decent trip in time. He had a comeback run over hurdles at Wetherby which is probably best ignored as the two miles was too sharp for him and he’ll go back chasing further down the line. Hopefully he can build on last year's promising campaign."

REGAL BLUE (Jonjo & A J O’Neill)

"He’s another who had a good novice chasing season last year. He won at Haydock and Uttoxeter (replay below) and he really loves soft conditions. He should be a nice staying chaser through the winter when the mud is flying. He’s coming in looking stronger again and seems to have summered very well."