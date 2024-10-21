Aston Villa vs Bologna betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 14/1 Aston Villa to win

Both teams to score: No

Remo Freuler to commit 2+ fouls

Stefan Posch to commit 3+ fouls Click here to back with Sky Bet

What are the best bets?

While Aston Villa aren't as good as Liverpool, there's certainly a big price discrepancy from Matchday 2 to 3 when it comes to the 1X2. The Reds were 1/6 for a home win over these same opponents while Villa are a considerably longer 4/7. Bologna's remarkable seven draws from 10 fixtures this season could possibly be playing a part, but when twice faced with strong opponents away from home (Napoli and Liverpool) they have lost 3-0 and 2-0. Keeping things simple and backing ASTON VILLA TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS at a best price of 19/20 is therefore advised. CLICK HERE to back Villa win and under 4.5 goals with Sky Bet Only one of Villa's eight wins in all competitions this season, a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Everton, has not seen under 4.5 goals.

A home win to nil can be backed at 9/5 but I prefer to give ourselves the added insurance of a possible goalless draw, especially given Bologna's record this season, and take the sizeable 11/8 on offer for an ASTON VILLA CLEAN SHEET. Emery's side have kept their opponents (Bayern Munich and Manchester United) out in their past two matches at Villa Park, while Bologna are yet to score in this season's Champions League. The Italian club are really struggling for goals, scoring just nine times in 10 fixtures in all competitions with the underlying numbers (10.6 expected goals) not so different. That suggests creativity is the crux of their issues.

Team news

Aston Villa's recent injury crisis is beginning to abate, with captain John McGinn back and Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings returning from long spells out. Jayden Philogene's chances of involvement may have been boosted by his late sending off at Fulham, rendering him unavailable for Villa's next league game. Bologna were without Switzerland duo Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer as well as on-loan Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior and Croatia defender Martin Erlic at the weekend, leaving them all doubtful. Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who should return soon, Nicolo Cambiaghi and Oussama El Azzouzi remain out.

Predicted line-ups Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins. Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Fabbian, Karlsson; Castro.