Aston Villa have sacked Steven Gerrard as manager in the immediate aftermath of their 3-0 defeat at Fulham.
The club have won just two of 11 league matches this term, with Gerrard paying the price for poor form and results.
Gerrard led Villa to a 14th place finish last term but had been expected to push the Midlands club higher up the table in the new campaign.
The former Liverpool and England midfielder leaves having won only 12 of his 38 league games in charge.
“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” read a Villa statement.
“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”
