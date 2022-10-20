Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after 3-0 defeat at Fulham

By Sporting Life
23:05 · THU October 20, 2022

Aston Villa have sacked Steven Gerrard as manager in the immediate aftermath of their 3-0 defeat at Fulham.

The club have won just two of 11 league matches this term, with Gerrard paying the price for poor form and results.

Gerrard led Villa to a 14th place finish last term but had been expected to push the Midlands club higher up the table in the new campaign.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder leaves having won only 12 of his 38 league games in charge.

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” read a Villa statement.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Mauricio Pochettino is favourite to replace Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa boss
ALSO READ: Pochettino favourite to replace Gerrard

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS