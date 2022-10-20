Sporting Life
Mauricio Pochettino is favourite to replace Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa boss
Next Aston Villa manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino fav after Steven Gerrard sacked

By Sporting Life
23:00 · THU October 20, 2022

Mauricio Pochettino is now 1/2 to become the new Aston Villa manager after Steven Gerrard was sacked following their 3-0 defeat by Fulham.

Rumours surfaced earlier this week that Villa had made contact with former Tottenham and PSG boss Pochettino.

Gerrard spoke openly about the fact he was under mounting pressure and appeared to be awaiting the inevitable when speaking to the media following Villa's abject loss at newly-promoted Fulham on Thursday night.

It was a performance that displayed all the hallmarks of an end-of-tenure match as Douglas Luiz was sent off, Matty Cash conceded a penalty and Tyrone Mings scored an own-goal during a forgettable evening in west London.

Villa are now only out of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference having taken just nine points from their opening 11 games.

Next Permanent Aston Villa Manager (odds via Betfair)

  • Mauricio Pochettino - 8/15
  • Unai Emery - 5/1
  • Michael Beale - 13/2
  • Thomas Tuchel - 10/1
  • Thomas Frank - 10/1
  • Sean Dyche - 12/1

Odds correct at 2145 BST (20/10/22)

Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
Mauricio Pochettino left PSG in the summer

Pochettino has been out of work since he left French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after 18 months in charge.

The former Spurs manager took over from Thomas Tuchel midway through the 20/21 campaign, a season which saw PSG pipped to the title by Lille and beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.

He did deliver Ligue 1 last term but failure to progress beyond the last-16 stage of the Champions League, where they collapsed against eventual winners Real Madrid, ultimately cost him his job.

FOOTBALL TIPS