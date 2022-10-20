Rumours surfaced earlier this week that Villa had made contact with former Tottenham and PSG boss Pochettino.

Gerrard spoke openly about the fact he was under mounting pressure and appeared to be awaiting the inevitable when speaking to the media following Villa's abject loss at newly-promoted Fulham on Thursday night.

It was a performance that displayed all the hallmarks of an end-of-tenure match as Douglas Luiz was sent off, Matty Cash conceded a penalty and Tyrone Mings scored an own-goal during a forgettable evening in west London.

Villa are now only out of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference having taken just nine points from their opening 11 games.