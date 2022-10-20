Mauricio Pochettino is now 1/2 to become the new Aston Villa manager after Steven Gerrard was sacked following their 3-0 defeat by Fulham.
Rumours surfaced earlier this week that Villa had made contact with former Tottenham and PSG boss Pochettino.
Gerrard spoke openly about the fact he was under mounting pressure and appeared to be awaiting the inevitable when speaking to the media following Villa's abject loss at newly-promoted Fulham on Thursday night.
It was a performance that displayed all the hallmarks of an end-of-tenure match as Douglas Luiz was sent off, Matty Cash conceded a penalty and Tyrone Mings scored an own-goal during a forgettable evening in west London.
Villa are now only out of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference having taken just nine points from their opening 11 games.
Odds correct at 2145 BST (20/10/22)
Pochettino has been out of work since he left French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after 18 months in charge.
The former Spurs manager took over from Thomas Tuchel midway through the 20/21 campaign, a season which saw PSG pipped to the title by Lille and beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.
He did deliver Ligue 1 last term but failure to progress beyond the last-16 stage of the Champions League, where they collapsed against eventual winners Real Madrid, ultimately cost him his job.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.