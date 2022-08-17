Aston Villa will make an ambitious attempt to convince Mauricio Pochettino to step back into management with the Midlands club as Steven Gerrard enters the most critical week of his year in charge (Daily Telegraph).

Liverpool are interested in bringing in long-term Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona (Daily Mail).

De Jong has criticised a "campaign with lots of lies" regarding his salary amid this summer's transfer saga linking him with an exit (Daily Mirror).

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has dismissed the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining the club amid suggestions Joao Felix could move the opposite way (Daily Mirror).

Atletico are reported to have entered the race to sign Brighton star Leandro Trossard (The Sun).

Antoine Griezmann has begged the Atleti Madrid fans for forgiveness following his permanent move back to the club from Barcelona (Daily Mail).

Rangers ace Leon King has been advised to reject any potential moves to Manchester United and Newcastle after the defender was linked with a transfer to the Premier League (Daily Express).

Chelsea's pursuit of Rafael Leao has suffered a blow after AC Milan chiefs intimated they would meet with the player's father at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in order to discuss a new contract (Daily Express).