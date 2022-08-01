Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Friday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Rafael Leao, Alexander Isak, Kylian Mbappe

By Sporting Life
09:20 · MON October 17, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Manchester United battling Chelsea for a striker.

Manchester United have joined the race for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who has 18 months left on his current contract at the San Siro and has so far rejected his club's offer of a new five-year deal amid interest from Chelsea (Daily Star).

Wolves are weighing up a move to make QPR boss Michael Beale their new manager (The Sun).

Newcastle's £60m record signing Alexander Isak has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury and is likely to be out until after the World Cup (Daily Mail).

Kylian Mbappe has insisted he has "never asked to leave" Paris Saint-Germain despite numerous reports that he intended to seek a move in the coming January transfer window (The Times).

England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4m bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory (The Sun).

Ryan Gauld admits he's given up on ever winning a Scotland cap after failing to hear from Steve Clarke (The Sun).

Brendan Rodgers stormed out of a post-match media briefing following Leicester's 0-0 home draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday after a question about his wages (The Telegraph).

Huddersfield ran the rule over St Mirren's World Cup hopeful Keanu Baccus at the weekend, with new Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham having a string of positive scouting reports on the Australia international (Daily Record).

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS