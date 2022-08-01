Manchester United have joined the race for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who has 18 months left on his current contract at the San Siro and has so far rejected his club's offer of a new five-year deal amid interest from Chelsea (Daily Star).

Wolves are weighing up a move to make QPR boss Michael Beale their new manager (The Sun).

Newcastle's £60m record signing Alexander Isak has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury and is likely to be out until after the World Cup (Daily Mail).

Kylian Mbappe has insisted he has "never asked to leave" Paris Saint-Germain despite numerous reports that he intended to seek a move in the coming January transfer window (The Times).

England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4m bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory (The Sun).

Ryan Gauld admits he's given up on ever winning a Scotland cap after failing to hear from Steve Clarke (The Sun).

Brendan Rodgers stormed out of a post-match media briefing following Leicester's 0-0 home draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday after a question about his wages (The Telegraph).

Huddersfield ran the rule over St Mirren's World Cup hopeful Keanu Baccus at the weekend, with new Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham having a string of positive scouting reports on the Australia international (Daily Record).