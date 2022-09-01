The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including the latest from PSG and Kylian Mbappe.
Kylian Mbappe is at the centre of PSG's squad split with players angry at his privileged role (Daily Mail).
Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking charge of England after the World Cup if Gareth Southgate were to step down (The Times).
Chelsea are poised to name ex-Manchester City super scout Joe Shields as their new director of recruitment (Daily Star).
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city (The Sun).
Newcastle will refuse to sell Bruno Guimaraes to Real Madrid in January, despite significant interest (Daily Mirror).
Chelsea want to sign Konrad Laimer in a triple raid of RB Leipzig next summer, according to reports (The Sun).
Marcelo Gallardo announced that he will not return to coach River Plate after his contract ends in December (The Athletic).
Liverpool hold renewed hope of signing Kylian Mbappe after Paris Saint-Germain's wantaway forward previously held a meeting with Reds owner John W Henry on his private jet (Daily Express).
Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea (Daily Mail).
World Cup chiefs are planning 'sober tents' for boozed-up fans in Qatar (Daily Star).
Dan Ashworth says Newcastle's targets are to catch Manchester City, develop the academy and qualify for Europe so they can attract top talent - all while adhering to FFP rules (The Times).
N'Golo Kante could be ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after relapsing from his hamstring injury, according to reports (Daily Mail).
Newcastle United are pursuing Vasco de Gama's highly-rated teenage midfielder Andrey Santos (Daily Mail).