Kylian Mbappe is at the centre of PSG's squad split with players angry at his privileged role (Daily Mail).

Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking charge of England after the World Cup if Gareth Southgate were to step down (The Times).

Chelsea are poised to name ex-Manchester City super scout Joe Shields as their new director of recruitment (Daily Star).

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city (The Sun).

Newcastle will refuse to sell Bruno Guimaraes to Real Madrid in January, despite significant interest (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea want to sign Konrad Laimer in a triple raid of RB Leipzig next summer, according to reports (The Sun).

Marcelo Gallardo announced that he will not return to coach River Plate after his contract ends in December (The Athletic).

Liverpool hold renewed hope of signing Kylian Mbappe after Paris Saint-Germain's wantaway forward previously held a meeting with Reds owner John W Henry on his private jet (Daily Express).