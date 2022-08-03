After ending last season on almost 100 points' profit in the Premier League, our experts return for the opening weekend to select a tip for every fixture.

Follow Sporting Life-Infogol: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Premier League tipping record 21/22: +91.5pts profit | 12.5% return on investment

Football betting tips: Premier League 2.5pts Both teams to score in Leeds v Wolves at 5/6 (SBK) 2.5pts Matty Cash 1+ total shots in Bournemouth v Aston Villa at 4/6 (Sky Bet) 2pts Trent Alexander-Arnold 2+ shots in Fulham v Liverpool at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2pts Forest (+1) Asian handicap v Newcastle at 8/11 (BetVictor, Unibet) 1pt Dejan Kulusevski 1+ assists in Spurs v Southampton at 12/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Everton v Chelsea tip will appear here Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Fulham v Liverpool Kick-off time: 12:30

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Fulham 17/2 | Draw 19/4 | Liverpool 2/7 By Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) At a price of 11/10, there is huge appeal in backing TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS. That's just shots, they don't have to be on target. In the Premier League last season, Alexander-Arnold averaged 1.6 shots per game. That was higher in those contests against the promoted sides. He featured in four of the six against those promoted the season prior, with two shots coming against Norwich and two v Watford, with three in each of the games against Brentford. CLICK HERE to back Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 2+ total shots with Sky Bet Score prediction: Fulham 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 2100 BST (03/08/22)

Bournemouth v Aston Villa Kick-off time: 15:00

Bournemouth 11/4 | Draw 12/5 | Villa 1/1 By Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA) Scott Parker’s assertion that Bournemouth a weaker team than they were at the end of last season is a worrying sign for the Cherries heading into the new Premier League campaign. An improved Aston Villa can take full advantage of that fact in this match-up. A more attacking approach after a full summer of preparation under Steven Gerrard looks likely, which should suit the enterprising MATTY CASH down to the ground. Cash excelled last season, winning Supporters’ Player of the Season, and is fancied to continue in the same vein this term. The available 4/6 about Cash to register 1+ TOTAL SHOTS makes great appeal considering he averaged almost a shot per game in 2021/22. If Aston Villa are indeed more adventurous, the right-back will relish the opportunity and hopefully make us some cash. CLICK HERE to back Matty Cash 1+ total shots with Sky Bet Score prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct 1730 BST (03/08/22)

Leeds v Wolves Kick-off time: 15:00

Leeds 5/4 | Draw 23/10 | Wolves 11/5 By James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Only relegated Norwich (84) conceded more goals in the Premier League than Leeds last season who shipped a staggering 79, an average of 2.20 per game. United only kept five domestic clean sheets, two of which came against relegated Watford, who scored the joint-second fewest goals in 21/22. Therefore, you would fancy Wolves to be among the goals at Elland Road despite the absence of their talisman Raul Jimenez. Last campaign, Saturday’s hosts found the net 42 times with both teams to score clicking in 66% of their fixtures, which includes both of these sides' clashes. So the 5/6 available for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in what promises to be a goal laden game looks like value. CLICK HERE to back BTTS with Sky Bet Score prediction: Leeds 1-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct 0920 BST (04/08/22)

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Kick-off time: 15:00

Newcastle 8/13 | Draw 11/4 | Forest 9/2 By James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Following a 23-year absence Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League. Recent history suggests that sides reacquaint themselves with top-flight football pretty well with Sheffield United drawing on opening day of the 2019/20 season at Bournemouth and Leeds narrowly losing out in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield the following year. Last campaign in the Sky Bet Championship, Forest only conceded 28 goals in the 38 league games Steve Cooper oversaw and that average of 0.73 was comfortably the best in the division. If they are going to stand any chance of survival, maintaining those high defensive standards will be paramount. I think they will, which is why taking them with a +1 goal head start on the Asian handicap at 7/10 appeals here. Under the 42-game long tutelage of Cooper, this bet has only lost twice paying out in just over 83% of games including the Tricky Trees' FA Cup victories over Arsenal and Leicester. CLICK HERE to back Forest or draw with Sky Bet Score prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct 0925 BST (04/08/22)

Tottenham v Southampton Kick-off time: 15:00

Spurs 1/3 | Draw 4/1 | Soton 15/2 By James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) No player in the Premier League has racked up more ASSISTS than DEJAN KULUSEVSKI'S eight since the Swedish international arrived in north London at the end of January. That was one more than teammate Harry Kane over that period and two more than Kevin De Bruyne, both of which have won the Playmaker Award within the past three seasons. The Juventus loanee struck up a formidable partnership with Kane and Son Heung-min last campaign, often operating on the right hand side of attack in a 3-4-3 formation, averaging 1.40 key passes per game. With the same trio expected to start on Saturday, I expect Kulusevski to continue notching up the assists in 2022/23. CLICK HERE to back Dejan Kulusevski to have 1+ assists with Sky Bet Score prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct 0938 BST (04/08/22)

Everton v Chelsea Kick-off time: 17:30

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 9/2 | Draw 29/10 | Away 8/13 Tip will appear here