As expected Leeds have sacked Javi Gracia and appointed Sam Allardyce on a deal until the end of the season in a desperate bid to avoid relegation.

Allardyce, 68, had been out of work since a short stint as West Brom boss ended in relegation in May 2021. He becomes Leeds' third permanent manager of the season and will reportedly earn £500,000 for his four games at the helm before being paid a bonus of £2.5m should he keep the club in the Premier League.

To stay up odds (via Sky Bet) Southampton - 14/1

Leeds - 5/4

Everton - 11/10

Forest - evens

Leicester - 4/11 Odds correct as of 0945 BST on 03/05/23

A daunting run-in begins with a trip to leaders Manchester City on Saturday, followed by a home match with Newcastle and away game at West Ham. The final day sees what is likely to be a seismic encounter with Tottenham at Elland Road.

Premier League table 16: Leicester: 30 pts: GD -13

17: Leeds: 30 pts: GD -24

18: Forest: 30 pts: GD -32

19: Everton: 29 pts: GD -25

20: Soton: 24 pts: GD -32

(All played 34 games)