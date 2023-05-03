As expected Leeds have sacked Javi Gracia and appointed Sam Allardyce on a deal until the end of the season in a desperate bid to avoid relegation.
Allardyce, 68, had been out of work since a short stint as West Brom boss ended in relegation in May 2021.
He becomes Leeds' third permanent manager of the season and will reportedly earn £500,000 for his four games at the helm before being paid a bonus of £2.5m should he keep the club in the Premier League.
A daunting run-in begins with a trip to leaders Manchester City on Saturday, followed by a home match with Newcastle and away game at West Ham.
The final day sees what is likely to be a seismic encounter with Tottenham at Elland Road.
Gracia was appointed as Jesse Marsch’s successor in February on a deal until the end of the season with Leeds in the bottom three at the time.
The former Watford boss won three of his first six games as the Whites climbed to 13th.
But Leeds’ terrible April, which saw them concede 23 goals, lose 5-1 to Crystal Palace and 6-1 to Liverpool in successive home games and finish the month with a 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday, has left them 17th and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.
Director of football Victor Orta left Elland Road on Tuesday.
