Victor Orta (left) and Andrea Radrizanni
Leeds sack Victor Orta as director of football with club in crisis

By Sporting Life
11:48 · TUE May 02, 2023

Leeds have parted company with director of football Victor Orta by mutual consent.

The Spaniard took up the post at Elland Road in 2017 and helped the West Yorkshire side make their long-awaited return to the Premier League three years later.

But things have gone awry of late and embattled Leeds have confirmed Orta’s departure.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said: “I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

Premier League table

  • 16th | Leicester City | 30 points | GD -13
  • 17th | Leeds United | 30 points | GD -24
  • 18th | Nottm Forest | 30 points | GD -32
  • 19th | Everton | 29 points | GD -25
  • 20th | Southampton | 24 points | GD -32
    (All played 34 games)

“However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.

“I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity.

“We have four cup finals left to play this season and, working together, I believe we can survive.”

Leeds' final four fixtures

  • Manchester City (A)
  • Newcastle (H)
  • West Ham (A)
  • Tottenham (H)
