Leeds are expected to sack Javi Gracia as early as Tuesday after just two months in charge, with Sam Allardyce in the frame to replace him.
Director of football Victor Orta has already left Elland Road.
Gracia was appointed as Jesse Marsch’s successor in February, on a deal until the end of the season, with Leeds in the bottom three at the time.
Former Watford boss Gracia won three of his first six games as the Whites climbed to 13th.
But Leeds’ terrible April, which saw them concede 23 goals, lose 5-1 to Crystal Palace and 6-1 to Liverpool in successive home games and finish the month with a 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday, has left them 17th and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.
Allardyce, 68, has been out of work since a short stint as West Brom boss ended in relegation in May 2021.
Should he arrive this week a daunting run-in begins with a trip to leaders Manchester City on Saturday.
A home match with Newcastle and away game at West Ham then follow before what is likely to be a seismic encounter with and Tottenham at Elland Road on the final day.
