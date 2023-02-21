Leeds have confirmed the appointment of former Watford boss Javi Gracia as their new head coach.

The Spaniard has been out of work since June 2022 following a brief spell in Qatar as manager of Al Sadd, where he guided them to the title. He's signed a 'flexible deal' with the Elland Road club, although it is reported to initially be until the end of the season, replacing Jesse Marsch following his dismissal earlier this month. "The club hope Gracia’s first game in charge of the Whites will be Saturday’s Premier League clash against Southampton at Elland Road, subject to obtaining the necessary work permissions," Leeds confirmed in a statement.

How good were Javi Gracia's Watford team? Gracia was appointed Watford boss in January 2018, building upon Premier League survival with a successful 2018/19 campaign. They finished 11th that season, while also reaching an FA Cup final for the first time in 35 years. A poor start to 2019/20 saw him dismissed. He oversaw 56 league games as Hornets boss, with 18 ending in victory for a 32% win rate. His side averaged 1.31 xGF and 1.64 xGA per game during his tenure - a solid process that would rank in the bottom half of the table. However, this would not be relegation-worthy.

They went through a spell of performing like a top-half team as the above rolling xG graph shows, although poor performances by the end led to his departure. A spell at Valencia followed, finishing 14th in the 2020/21 La Liga with a 29% win rate. That was despite a summer of high profile departures from the Mestalla - most notably Ferran Torres to Manchester City and Rodrigo to Leeds, who will now link up with once again. The Whites currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, with survival outlined as Gracia's main objective.