Leicester know only a win will do on the final day if they are to have any chance of surviving. Will they get it? Jake Osgathorpe previews the game.
2pts Leicester to win at 49/50 (BetUK)
2pts James Maddison to score or assist at evens (Betfair)
Leicester's draw at Newcastle on Monday was ugly, but it meant that the Foxes have a better - though still slim - chance of survival. It means that a win here against West Ham coupled with Everton failing to beat Bournemouth, would see them stay up.
Now, that's easier said than done for a side who have won just one of their last 15, but there are numerous reasons to be optimistic if you are a Leicester fan, and if you are a bettor, with LEICESTER TO WIN the main selection in this preview.
First, let's focus on the desperate hosts. Goals are obviously needed if they are to win here, and chance creation isn't an area where the Foxes are lacking under Dean Smith.
Apart from their most recent games against two sides in the top five (Liverpool and Newcastle), they have generated plenty of good scoring opportunities.
Across Smith's tenure they have averaged 2.07 xGF per game, racking up 2.94 (v Wolves), 2.34 (v Leeds) and 3.06 (v Everton) when playing bottom-half teams. West Ham are a bottom half team, and while they are better than the teams listed above, context is needed ahead of this game.
The Hammers are in a European final, playing against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League, so should rotate in a bid to keep players fresh and avoid injuries to key starters.
Also, David Moyes' men have been a joke away from home of late. They have lost their last three on the road, conceding nine times and shipping 9.1 xGA - 3.03 per game. You do get sides that, towards the end of the season, effectively switch off in away games and focus their attentions on playing well at home.
With changes expected and this recently appalling defensive process, this could be a great opportunity for Leicester to get the win they require, and while that win may still not be enough for them to survive, they can do their part at least.
Granted Leicester's defence has been as bad under Smith, but they may just have enough in attack to out-score their visitors.
With the hosts fancied to score a few here, taking their best player to contribute in some fashion makes sense, so backing JAMES MADDISON TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals at even money.
Maddison has nine goals and eight assists to his name this season, and is averaging 0.56 xGI per 95 minutes, so is generally at the heartbeat of this Leicester attack.
If the Foxes are to score a few, the chances are high that Maddison has a hand in one of the goals.
Score prediction: Leicester 3-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
