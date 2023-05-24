It's must-win for both sides' respective ambitions at Elland Road - but neither team has their fate in their own hands. Michael Beardmore provides some tastily-priced best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Both Teams to Score in the First Half at 13/5 (LiveScoreBet) 1pt Harry Kane to score a header at 11/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Robin Koch 1+ headed shots on target at 15/2 (Sky Bet)

As Great Escapes go, Leeds will need one to match Steve McQueen and co to retain their Premier League status this weekend. For the second successive season, the Whites head into the last day firmly in the thick of the relegation dogfight and with their destiny out of their own hands. But while they only needed to overhaul one team – Burnley – last year, this time they need two favours elsewhere from games involving relegation rivals Everton and Leicester. And, of course, they must win their own game, at home to Tottenham, who need victory to have a chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League, although how bothered they are about that is open to question.

The hosts haven't won in eight, while Spurs are winless in nine on their travels – Leeds' need is greater but trying to pick the winner here is like pinning the tail on a donkey so poor have both sides been recently. Indeed, Leeds have been defending like they are blindfolded this season, conceding a whopping division-high 74 goals but also scoring a respectable 47 which is why BTTS is unbackably heavily odds-on. Instead, you're better backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN THE FIRST HALF which is an incredibly inviting 13/5. It's happened in almost half, 44%, of Leeds' home games this season and even in two of three overall since supposedly defensive-minded boss Sam Allardyce took over. In addition, 41% of Spurs' matches this term have seen over 1.5 goals in the first half – the fact the hosts have to win but have kept just two first-half shutouts in 10 games bodes well here, considering the odds on offer.

It could also pay to use our head in this encounter with two stats-based bets looking overpriced. HARRY KANE has scored 10 headed goals in 37 Premier League games this season, yet is 11/2 to SCORE A HEADER against the top-flight's worst defence. He's in prime form, scoring in 11 of his past 13 appearances for club and country, and is a top price 11/10 to net anytime so the jump of five times to do so with his head looks too good to turn down. Finally, I can't ignore the 15/2 on ROBIN KOCH to register 1+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET, especially given the game state means Leeds should be racking up set-pieces. Only top scorer Rodrigo has more headers for Leeds than Koch's 11 this season and in his past seven games the German utility man, usually employed as a centre-back, has attempted five headers – three were on target and one was blocked. He's worth a small stake to continue that trend considering Leeds must push here.

