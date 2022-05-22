Leeds will be playing Premier League football next season thanks to a 2-1 win at Brentford on the final day of the season combined with Burnley's defeat at home by the score against Newcastle, with the Clarets relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.
Jesse Marsch’s men went into the match at Brentford needing to better Burnley’s result at home to Newcastle.
After a nervy first half, Leeds took the lead in the second, with Raphinha capitalising on a David Raya miss-timed goal kick, with the goalkeeper bringing down the Brazilian trying to make up for his error.
Raphinha then successfully dispatched the spot-kick to hand Leeds a crucial advantage.
However, Thomas Frank’s side fought back and levelled through substitute Sergi Canos’ header at the far post, although he was booked for his shirt off celebration.
Canos was shown a second yellow card and dismissed for a foul on Raphinha, leaving his side with nine men. Kristoffer Ajer had already been forced off through injury after the Bees had used all their substitutions.
In added time, Leeds were able to capitalise on the numerical advantage, as Jack Harrison’s drive from distance was deflected in to ensure their Premier League survival with Burnley having gone down to a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle.
Burnley slipped out of the Premier League as a late fightback was not enough to avoid a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle and their former boss Eddie Howe.
The Clarets had looked down and out after Callum Wilson punished an inexplicable Nathan Collins handball from the penalty spot and Newcastle’s top-scorer was given the freedom of the Burnley box to score an easy second on the hour mark.
Maxwel Cornet powered home a Burnley reply in the 69th minute and, when word came through of a Brentford equaliser against Leeds moments later, Burnley responded with their best spell of the game, pegging back Newcastle and forcing corner after corner.
But Cornet headed their best chance straight at Martin Dubravka three minutes from time and, as Jack Harrison secured a 2-1 win for Leeds, Burnley, who celebrated their 140th anniversary a few days ago, saw their six-year stay in the Premier League come to an end.