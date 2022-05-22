Jesse Marsch’s men went into the match at Brentford needing to better Burnley’s result at home to Newcastle.

After a nervy first half, Leeds took the lead in the second, with Raphinha capitalising on a David Raya miss-timed goal kick, with the goalkeeper bringing down the Brazilian trying to make up for his error.

Raphinha then successfully dispatched the spot-kick to hand Leeds a crucial advantage.

However, Thomas Frank’s side fought back and levelled through substitute Sergi Canos’ header at the far post, although he was booked for his shirt off celebration.

Canos was shown a second yellow card and dismissed for a foul on Raphinha, leaving his side with nine men. Kristoffer Ajer had already been forced off through injury after the Bees had used all their substitutions.

In added time, Leeds were able to capitalise on the numerical advantage, as Jack Harrison’s drive from distance was deflected in to ensure their Premier League survival with Burnley having gone down to a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle.