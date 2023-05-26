Everton's Premier League campaign boils down to their final game against Bournemouth. James Cantrill picks out a best bet.
1pt Jordan Pickford to be shown a card at 13/2 (bet365)
Everton’s fate is in their own hands. A dangerous president, how they will handle it remains to be seen.
Victory will undoubtedly confirm another term in the Premier League, a draw may also see the Toffees in the top flight for another campaign, if Leicester fail to beat West Ham.
Sean Dyche’s side are heavy favourites in this contest with Bournemouth, a textbook example of the occasion trumping logic.
Given the circumstances, it would be foolish not to tout JORDAN PICKFORD TO BE SHOWN A CARD.
Only Emi Martinez can rival Everton’s shot stopper when it comes to gamesmanship, the former picking up seven cards and the latter five.
The hosts need to win, their odds imply they have a 69% chance of doing so and if they get their noses in front, Pickford will pull out all the stocks.
His five bookings this campaign take his career tally to 23, showcasing his impressive repertoire.
Not all of his cards are for time wasting antics though, England’s number one has picked up a booking for an argument this season, he also is prone to rash tackle or a head loss.
Given the magnitude of the game, siding with the occasion overwhelming him seems logical, regardless of the outcome.
Score prediction: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1215 BST (26/05/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.