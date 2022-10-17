Erling Haaland would be allowed to leave Manchester City in two years if a foreign club pays his £175m (€200m) release clause (The Times).

The Glazers would consider selling Manchester United if a bid was made in excess of a staggering $10bn (The Times).

Chelsea are reportedly looking into terminating the contract of Denis Zakaria, just two months after his summer arrival on loan from Juventus (The Times).

Chelsea are in talks with Southampton as they look to appoint Joe Shields to head up their recruitment (Daily Mail).

The Blues are also targeting Norwich's Stuart Webber as their next sporting director (The Sun).

Christian Pulisic has said he is "extremely happy" at Chelsea amid a slow start to the season where he has been handed just two starts in the league (Daily Mail).

Reece James is expecting good news when he undergoes a definitive scan on a knee injury that has threatened his World Cup dream on Thursday (Daily Mail).

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to splash out more than £88m to secure Harry Kane (The Sun).

Rangers star Leon King is attracting interest from three Premier League giants, according to a report (Scottish Sun).