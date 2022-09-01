PSG and Chelsea are in a battle to sign Rafael Leao from Milan next summer as the Parisiens plan for the possible exits of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - especially following recent speculation that the latter will demand a move as early as January (Mail, Telegraph).

Reports in Spain claim Mbappe's only possible January exit route is Liverpool (Sun).

N'Golo Kante won't sign a new Chelsea deal until he is given some guarantees about playing time, but does want to stay at Stamford Bridge. His future could be determined by whether Barcelona press ahead with a move for Jorginho (both Mail).

Meanwhile Mason Mount will end any lingering speculation by signing a new contract in the next few weeks (Guardian).

Julen Lopetegui has turned down the chance to become Wolves boss (Telegraph).

Jude Bellingham has been advised to join Arsenal rather Liverpool if he chooses to leave Dortmund next summer (Mirror).

Harry Kane is not interested in a move to Bayern and is instead focused on Tottenham according to reports (Independent).