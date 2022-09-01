Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal (The Times).

Arsenal will have to give Martinelli pay parity with the club's top-earners as talks over a new deal get underway (Daily Mail).

Arsenal have a deadline to activate the two-year option they have to extend Charlie Patino's contract, according to reports. The 18-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and Arsenal must decide whether to trigger the clause in the coming months (Daily Express).

The Football Association has spoken to Arsenal defender Gabriel after the governing body opened a probe into his confrontation with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson on Sunday (Daily Mail).

Arsenal are reported to be monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo's contract talks at Roma, with a view to signing the attacking midfielder (Daily Mail).

The Gunners have been tipped to rival Liverpool and Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham if they manage to hold on to a spot in the Champions League next season (Daily Express).

Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others (The Independent).

Kazuyoshi Miura has rewritten his own record as the oldest active professional footballer by playing aged 55 years and 225 days old (Daily Mail).

David de Gea admits he wants to remain at Manchester United "for more years" as a decision looms on his future (Daily Mirror).