The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Arsenal's desire to give Gabriel Martinelli a new contract.
Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal (The Times).
Arsenal will have to give Martinelli pay parity with the club's top-earners as talks over a new deal get underway (Daily Mail).
Arsenal have a deadline to activate the two-year option they have to extend Charlie Patino's contract, according to reports. The 18-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and Arsenal must decide whether to trigger the clause in the coming months (Daily Express).
The Football Association has spoken to Arsenal defender Gabriel after the governing body opened a probe into his confrontation with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson on Sunday (Daily Mail).
Arsenal are reported to be monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo's contract talks at Roma, with a view to signing the attacking midfielder (Daily Mail).
The Gunners have been tipped to rival Liverpool and Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham if they manage to hold on to a spot in the Champions League next season (Daily Express).
Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others (The Independent).
Kazuyoshi Miura has rewritten his own record as the oldest active professional footballer by playing aged 55 years and 225 days old (Daily Mail).
David de Gea admits he wants to remain at Manchester United "for more years" as a decision looms on his future (Daily Mirror).
There's more unsettlement at Barcelona after president Joan Laporta criticised players for not taking a salary cut, according to a report (Daily Mail).
Thiago Silva has told Chelsea they are approaching crunch time in talks about a new contract (Daily Mirror).
Wolves chief Jeff Shi is in Julen Lopetegui's native Spain to try to persuade the coach to finally come to Molineux (Daily Mirror).
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly interested in the prospect of potentially making a move to David Beckham's Inter Miami in the MLS (Manchester Evening News).
Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has been informed that Cody Gakpo is no longer interested in joining the Whites in the January transfer window (Daily Express).