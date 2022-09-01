Wolves will have to wait until next week to announce Julen Lopetegui their new manager as the Spaniard attends to a family matter in his homeland (Daily Mail).

Liverpool's Luis Diaz left The Emirates Stadium on crutches and wearing a knee brace after Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal (Daily Mirror).

Harry Maguire was given special permission by Manchester United boss Erik ten Haag to take a break in Portugal this week to "clear his head" as he recovers from injury (The Sun).

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers will have to go for broke against Liverpool to keep their Euro dream alive (Scottish Sun).

Chelsea appear to have taken an important step in their much-delayed plans for a £1bn revamp of their stadium after a £50m site next to Stamford Bridge was put up for sale (Daily Mail).

Kylian Mbappe has deleted an Instagram story after appearing to have a dig at Paris Saint-Germain for the way he is currently being utilised at the club (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United could see their chances of signing Napoli winger Hirving Lozano scuppered if Liverpool move for Jeremy Doku (Daily Express).

Stephen Welsh believes Celtic can make home advantage count to finally kick-start their Champions League campaign with RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk visiting Glasgow in their next two European games (Scottish Sun).