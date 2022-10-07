Sporting Life
Friday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jamal Musiala, Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante

By Sporting Life
09:57 · FRI October 07, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Jamal Musiala's Bayern Munich future.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are pondering a move for Bayern Munich's young star Jamal Musiala.

Bayern's CEO Oliver Kahn confirmed the club held discussions over signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the latest transfer window, before opting against a move for the Manchester United man (Daily Mirror).

Reports suggest Ronaldo could be offered an exit route from United to Galatasaray (The Sun).

It is expected that Bournemouth are to announce that the club is to be sold to American investor Bill Foley for something in the region of £120 million (Daily Telegraph).

N'Golo Kante has reportedly been offered a shock switch to Tottenham or Arsenal (The Sun).

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed he twice rejected the chance to leave the club, instead choosing to stay and turn around their season (Daily Mail).

Rising star Adam Devine is set to be rewarded with a new Rangers contract (Daily Record).

According to a report, Arsenal are leading the chase for Rangers youngster Jack Wylie (Scottish Sun).

