Southampton are planning for the exit of Ralph Hasenhuttl already according to various sources (Telegraph, Sun).

If Everton want to convert Conor Coady's loan from Wolves into a permanent deal it will only cost £4.5m (Telegraph).

Filippo Giraldi's arrival as Nottingham Forest sporting director has saved Steve Cooper's job as manager for now but New York Red Bulls and former Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber is being lined up as a potential replacement (Telegraph, Sun).

Atletico Madrid are close to agreeing a £17.5m with Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann - half the fee they originally agreed (Times, Sun).

Tottenham want to sign Ajax playmaker Mohamed Kudus in January (Express).

Chelsea and AC Milan are in talks over a potential move to Italy for Hakim Ziyech, and a move to Stamford Bridge for Rafael Leao (Express, Daily Star).

Luis Suarez will join LA Galaxy from Uruguayan side Nacional after the World Cup (Mirror).

Arsenal may have to break their club record to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has said Reiss Nelson has a future at the club and will be given a chance at The Emirates (Mirror).

That may not be enough to satisfy Eddie Nketiah, who is growing frustrated with his lack of game time (Independent).

The Gunners are expected to offer new contracts to William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka (Independent).

Hull are set to appoint former Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins as their new boss (Mirror).