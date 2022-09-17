The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports that Nottingham Forest are lining up Rafa Benitez.
Nottingham Forest want Rafa Benitez as their new manager should they decide to sack Steve Cooper (Telegraph, Times, Mail).
Chelsea are confident of bringing in Josko Gvardiol in January as well as Christopher Nkunku with Dusan Vlahovic also a target (Sun, Telegraph).
Graham Potter has also told club bosses he wants to bring in former player Moises Caicedo (Express).
Wolves’ managerial shortlist is down to two with Julen Lopetegui and Bo Svensson the favourites after Ruben Amorim ruled himself out (Sun, Telegraph, Mail).
Rob Edwards and Gary O’Neil are scrapping it out to become the new Middlesbrough boss (Guardian, Telegraph).
Arsenal will reward William Saliba with a new five-year contract (Times, Star).
Liverpool are confident of completing a walk for Youri Tielemans in January (Sun).
Cristiano Ronaldo wants a January exit and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is happy for him to leave (Sun, Mail).
Ten Hag has also told the United owners not to offer any new contracts until he has signed off on them (Express).