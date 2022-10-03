Wolves want Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim to replace the sacked Bruno Lage (The Sun).

Erling Haaland is trying to persuade Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City (The Sun).

Chelsea are closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, with the Frenchman shunning interest from Manchester United and PSG according to reports (The Sun, Daily Express, Daily Star).

Graham Potter has also told club bosses he wants to sign Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Leandro Trossard (Daily Express) and is also open to having Romelu Lukaku rejoin the squad when his loan at Inter Milan ends (Daily Mirror).