The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports that Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is set to join Chelsea.
Wolves want Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim to replace the sacked Bruno Lage (The Sun).
Erling Haaland is trying to persuade Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City (The Sun).
Chelsea are closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, with the Frenchman shunning interest from Manchester United and PSG according to reports (The Sun, Daily Express, Daily Star).
Graham Potter has also told club bosses he wants to sign Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Leandro Trossard (Daily Express) and is also open to having Romelu Lukaku rejoin the squad when his loan at Inter Milan ends (Daily Mirror).
Rangers winger Ryan Kent is being targeted by both Leeds United and Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa (Scottish Sun, Daily Record).
Erik ten Hag has reportedly told Donny van de Beek he has no future at Manchester United (Daily Express).
Meanwhile, Everton are bracing themselves for a bid from United for Jordan Pickford (Manchester Evening News).
United also want to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos but face competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs (Metro).