Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in talks with American real estate investor Maciek Kaminski and is hoping to complete a £400m sale (Financial Times).

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return to fitness has been further delayed with the England striker expected to be out for at least another week (Daily Mail).

David de Gea, who is out of contract next summer, will hold talks with Erik ten Hag over his long-term Manchester United future at the club as speculation grows that United want to sign Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak (Daily Star).

Arsenal's hopes of signing Dusan Vlahovic in January have been dealt a blow after reports he does not want to leave Juventus after just one year (Daily Mail).

Chelsea have cut the list of sporting director candidates down to four and will start interviews next week (Daily Mirror).

Frenkie de Jong's future at Barcelona could be decided by whether Manchester United or Barca are able to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves (Daily Mirror).

Calvin Ramsay is in full training with Liverpool and the summer signing from Aberdeen could be in line to make his first-team debut during a hectic spell of 13 games in the next six weeks.