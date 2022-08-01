Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu has targeted re-signing Lionel Messi on a free transfer from PSG next summer, claiming it would be "economically viable" to do so (The Sun).

Saudi club Al-Hilal have claimed Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join them for £25m this summer but a transfer ban prevented Manchester United from completing the sale (The Sun).

Meanwhile, Manchester United are considering making a bid for Napoli winger Hirving Lozano in January (Daily Express).

Chelsea have joined the queue to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (Daily Telegraph).

The Blues could also re-sign Bellingham's England team-mate Tammy Abraham next summer thanks to a buy-back clause inserted in the deal when they sold the striker to Roma in 2021 (Daily Express).

Tottenham have identified Jan Oblak as their number one target to replace Hugo Lloris but Manchester United also want to sign the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper (Evening Standard).

It has also emerged that should Tottenham finish in the Champions League places this season they will be obliged to complete the £31m signing of on-loan Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski (Daily Mail).

Arsenal will return for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz in January and expect to be able to sign the midfielder for a cut-price deal with him out of contract next summer (The Sun).

Bill Foley is hoping to complete a £150m takeover of Bournemouth by the end of next week (Daily Mail).

Newcastle's ability to sign players is being held back by the fact they are still paying more than £100,000 a week to players no longer at the club (Daily Telegraph).