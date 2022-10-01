Erling Haaland has reportedly urged former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City (Daily Mirror).

Juventus are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea at the end of the season (Daily Mail).

Harry Maguire is set to be sidelined for around two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender, who picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany (The Sun).

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has confirmed he rejected the chance to join Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp in a mega-money transfer (Daily Express).

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been handed a triple injury boost with N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulsic all nearing a return (Evening Standard).

Atletico Madrid have been linked with a shock move to sign veteran defender Gerard Pique, whose relationship with Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly completely broken (Daily Mirror).

Jose Mourinho has highlighted Jurrien Timber, a summer target for Manchester United, as a player he wants at Roma (Daily Mirror).

Lionel Messi will decide his future after the World Cup - but has so far had no offers from any club (The Sun).

Newcastle United are interested in signing Leicester City's James Maddison in January as they look to add creativity to their team (The Times).

Manchester United forwards Antony and Jadon Sancho are battling over who will get to wear the iconic No 7 shirt at Old Trafford when Cristiano Ronaldo eventually leaves the club in advance of next season, according to reports (Daily Express).