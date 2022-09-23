Jude Bellingham is set to snub Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool as he prefers a move to Real Madrid over the Premier League (Marca).

Liverpool are keen on a potential swap deal involving Bellingham in the January window, with Naby Keita, wanted by Dortmund (Bild).

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries is flattered by interest from Chelsea and Manchester United (De Telegraaf).

Chelsea are planning to increase the summer offer they made for Dumfries to £44.5m (Corriere dello Sport).

England No 1 Jordan Pickford and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak are reportedly both targets for Manchester United (The Sun).

Newcastle are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk (The I).

Jadon Sancho skipped watching England vs Germany - and instead posted a snap of FIFA 23 (The Sun).

Portugal fans are calling for Cristiano Ronaldo to be dropped from the starting XI for their clash versus Spain (The Sun).

Chris Wilder is a leading candidate for the vacant job at Premier League side Bournemouth (Daily Mail).

Inter have made no further progress in talks over an extension for Milan Skriniar, whose contract expires next summer. PSG have been linked with the defender and could make a move in January (La Gazzetta dello Sport).